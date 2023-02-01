New ministers sworn in amid 'times of difficulty and change'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces some big changes in his new Cabinet.

New ministers have been sworn into their roles in a ceremony at Government House where Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said ministers would have to navigate “our times of difficulty and change”.

Ginny Andersen, Barbara Edmonds, Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, Deborah Russell were sworn in at the ceremony, while Jo Luxton was sworn in as a parliamentary under-secretary for agriculture and education.

“We know we will face ongoing significant weather events, the impacts of the pandemic and also economic hardship, among many things,” Kiro said.

Their appointments followed Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, which he says showed a new focus on “core bread and butter issues”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Willow-Jean Prime and Dame Cindy Kiro at the swearing in ceremony at Government House.

Hipkins also announced an extension to the 25-cent petrol tax cut and half-price public transport on Wednesday, while Auckland continues to battle heavy rain which is now posing a threat much of the rest of the North Island.

MP for Northland, Willow-Jean Prime, said her husband was supporting her but her two young daughters had to stay home after their flights were cancelled. Her children thought their mother was getting a certificate, she joked.

“My family made the call that I would leave my babies at home and join the team here along with my husband who was supporting me today,” she said.

Andersen, MP for Hutt South, said she was very excited to get into her portfolios, including minister for small business, seniors, and digital economy and communications.

She began her oath, which she spoke in te reo Māori, too early in the ceremony, getting a laugh from her fellow ministers and Dame Cindy.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen takes her oath as a minister in te reo Māori.

Andersen said she had been “getting up close” with small businesses in her electorate, despite not having personal experience in a small business.

“I'm always astounded by the innovation and I'm really looking forward to backing that. It's a tough one, cost of living, and small businesses often get a bear the brunt of that,” she said.

MP Rino Tirakatene said it was a “very happy day” and he was also delighted to join Cabinet, alongside Prime, who is fellow co-chair of the Māori Labour caucus.

Duncan Webb said he was “dead keen” to pick up the commerce and consumer affairs portfolio, which he said he would make headway in despite being a minister outside of Cabinet.

“I'll be taking into Cabinet proposals to address that [the cost of living],” he said.

“There's a lot of work still to do but ... cost of living and commerce and affairs portfolio go hand in hand so I'm really proud and excited to get into it.”