Government officials unconcerned after probing claims of Chinese police station in NZ

Chinese ambassador Wang Xiaolong speaks about the New Zealand-China relationship at the China Business Summit held in Auckland in August.

National security officials appear unconcerned after investigating claims of a Chinese police station operating in New Zealand.

A Madrid-based human rights organisation, Safeguard Defenders, published a report late in 2021 listing countries that Chinese police authorities had claimed to maintain posts in, including New Zealand.

In December, national security officials said the Safeguard Defenders report would be reviewed, but the Government did not have any evidence suggesting such a police station operated in New Zealand.

This investigation has now concluded, but the outcome will not be made public.

“We are unable to provide detailed comment, but can say that if we found anything concerning, or other information came to hand at a later date, then this would be looked into further by the appropriate agency,” said Tony Lynch, deputy chief executive at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC).

Lynch said DPMC’s national security group and the security agencies had “reviewed the information related to the allegations raised in the Safeguard Defenders report”.

In December, Lynch said the agency had no evidence to suggest there was a Chinese police station in New Zealand.

CAMERON BURNELL/Stuff The Chinese Embassy in Wellington denied reports a Chinese police station was operating in New Zealand.

Beijing had denied such a station operated in New Zealand, with a Chinese embassy spokesperson in December saying the claimed overseas police stations were in fact overseas Chinese service centres administered by local Chinese.

"No Chinese government agency (including Chinese local government and public security organisations) has any employment or affiliation relationship with it, provides any financial support, sends personnel to participate in the operation of the service centres, or manages the service centres.”

In its report, Safeguard Defenders referenced a now-defunct website for the China’s police in Nantong, a port city near Shanghai, which stated it had opened an “overseas sub-centre” in New Zealand.

The overseas police stations were described by Safeguard Defenders as offering services such as driving licence renewals, as well as trying to enforce Chinese law through pressuring citizens abroad.

The report also referenced China as having an “overseas Chinese service centre” in Auckland, according to an online directory of such service centres.

Safeguard Defenders said such service centres warranted further investigation by authorities, as they appeared to offer non-police services, such as training and legal aid, but in some instances did overlap with listed police service stations.

Probes into the apparently secret police stations had been announced in the United States, Canada, and across Europe.