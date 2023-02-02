'We need him to show up': What community leaders want from new Auckland minister Michael Wood

Chris Hipkins has appointed Michael Wood as Minister for Auckland. Wood will also continue as transport minister.

Housing pressures exacerbated by flooding, families struggling to buy $10 school shoes and a need to engage with business are some of the issues community leaders say the minister for Auckland needs to tackle.

Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood was appointed to the position on Tuesday, as a possible attempt to mend the Government’s relationship with Auckland.

The role has become even more important as the supercity deals with the aftermath of the devastating floods.

Hāpai Te Hauora chief executive Selah Hart said there were families without the basics before the floods – and the situation was even worse now.

READ MORE:

* New Auckland Minister Michael Wood to focus on flooding, Auckland Light Rail under review

* The minister for Auckland: Michael Wood's surprise new role

* The week that was: Jacinda Ardern steps down, Chris Hipkins steps up



Hart said they need a minister for Auckland to meet families and hear their “heartbreaking” stories.

“We need him to show up, come and put in place some leadership.”

The Māori health agency has had hundreds of families contact them, with most needing food.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood is the new Minister for Auckland, community leaders hope it will bring change for the country’s largest city.

On top of that, there were 500 families wanting support for back to school costs.

”The need far exceeds what we can actually deliver.

“It’s really heartbreaking, they’re not asking for luxury items, it’s a $10 pair of shoes.”

Many families lost bedding from garages so blow up beds were one of the top requests along with clothing for children under 7.

HÄpai te Hauora/Supplied Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Selah Hart.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive and former National Party leader Simon Bridges hosted Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last week, with business leaders making it “really clear that Auckland was important, and we wanted to see more engagement” from senior levels of government.

“They sort of lost the room during the second lockdown and had not really done enough to get it back,” Bridges said.

Hipkins was convinced the country needed a minister for Auckland after the business roundtable and then witnessing the flooding and flood response over the weekend.

“Michael is the obvious choice,” Bridges said. “He is energetic and a strong intellect. An engaging person who brings a lot to the table.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Business Chamber chief executive and former National Party leader Simon Bridges and PM Chris Hipkins met last week.

He wanted to see Wood not be “overly idealogical” and bring pragmatism to the role.

Bridges said it was important the prime minister and finance minister were also dealing with Auckland issues.

“It’s not just down to Michael Wood. But the early signs are from him and the PM there’s more engagement than we've seen for a while.”

Marlon Drake of Te Ohu Whakawhanaunga, an alliance of community groups, said the pressing issue in Auckland was housing, coupled with climate change.

“It’s about thinking what kind of housing we're building, affordability, and where we're building it location-wise,” he said. Adequate drainage, in light of the flooding, was a must.

He wanted Wood to get out, be proactive and talk directly with community leaders.

“Some parts of Auckland feel completely abandoned by any government, services or any politician. It's strange to walk through some neighbourhoods that feel totally disenfranchised from their democracy.

“The expertise of local people and community leaders and representatives is not given the value it should be given.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Marlon Drake of Te Ohu Whakawhanaunga

Drake said communities having a role in decision-making would change Auckland for the better.

Former Labour minister and the first Minister for Auckland Judith Tizard brought the idea of a dedicated portfolio for Auckland issues to former prime minister Helen Clark and former deputy prime minister the late Sir Michael Cullen.

“Basically it was to stop the policy ping pong game.

”We were just arguing Auckland needed its fair share on a population basis to future-proof services.”

“It was the best job in the world. There were lots of opportunities to say, hold on, there’s a chance to do this better.

“I hope a minister for Auckland will get that national conversation back, particularly over the budget about how New Zealand's biggest city can work more efficiently and still be a good place to live.”

Tizard said she had known Michael Wood for “a good 20 years”.

“Michael is one of the best people I know. He is extraordinarily intelligent, he’s a wonderful husband and father. I’ve got huge respect for Michael.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said Aucklanders deserve policy and investment “that arrests poverty and housing insecurity; that urgently implements biodiversity protection, climate mitigation and adaptation”.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said all Aucklanders, “like all 5 million New Zealanders, should have what they need to not just survive, but thrive”.

She said the “climate crisis landed on our doorstep on Friday afternoon”, amplifying inequities across the city.

“It also put in sharp focus our core values of community and compassion.”

Swarbrick said Aucklanders deserve policy and investment that “genuinely puts these values into practice; that arrests poverty and housing insecurity; that urgently implements biodiversity protection, climate mitigation and adaptation”.

National’s Auckland spokesperson Simeon Brown said overall it was "good to have a Minister for Auckland", but did not understand what Michael Wood would bring to the job. “I'm not sure what he stands for".

"If you talk to business, their number one issue is finding workers," Brown said, saying as immigration minister, Wood had been "a barrier to growth" .