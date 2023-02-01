Andrew Kirton appointed as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' chief of staff

Andrew Kirton will take over the role currently held by Raj Nahna.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Andrew Kirton, a PR man who was the Labour Party’s general secretary, to be his chief of staff.

Kirton, who is married to Labour list MP Camilla Belich, and has had a long association with politics and the party, will take over the role now filled by Raj Nahna on February 8.

He was also a communications advisor to former prime minister Helen Clark and a co-president of the New Zealand University Students' Association.

Deputy chief of staff Holly Donald will stay on to help with the transition, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Chief press secretary Andrew Campbell is also staying on to the election.

Kirton has resigned from his job.