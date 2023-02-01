Andrew Kirton appointed as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' chief of staff

17:30, Feb 01 2023
Andrew Kirton will take over the role currently held by Raj Nahna.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Andrew Kirton, a PR man who was the Labour Party’s general secretary, to be his chief of staff.

Kirton, who is married to Labour list MP Camilla Belich, and has had a long association with politics and the party, will take over the role now filled by Raj Nahna on February 8.

He was also a communications advisor to former prime minister Helen Clark and a co-president of the New Zealand University Students' Association.

Deputy chief of staff Holly Donald will stay on to help with the transition, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Chief press secretary Andrew Campbell is also staying on to the election.

Kirton has resigned from his job.

 