James Shaw steps aside for new candidate in Wellington Central

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said “sometimes you just need to check your ego and make way for a new generation of political leadership”.

The Green Party is making a play to take Wellington Central – after former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson revealed his intention to step aside – in a bid to replicate Chlöe Swarbrick’s success in Auckland in 2020.

Co-leader James Shaw will not be the candidate, despite running for the electorate in every election since 2011, and just six days ago saying he intended to put his name forward again.

“I would dearly love to have had the opportunity to represent the people of Wellington Central as their MP,” Shaw said on Thursday.

“But sometimes you just need to check your ego and make way for a new generation of political leadership.”

He is nominating Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul, who decided to take up the opportunity after Robertson announced he would be standing aside.

“It’s an all or nothing thing,” Paul said.

KATE GREEN/STUFF Tamatha Paul addresses the small crowd gathered in Midland Park for Earth Day on April 22, 2022, saying she opposes the airport expansion, and those in power need to do more to combat climate change.

She still needs to be officially selected by the party on February 16, but intends to run seat-only, forsaking a list position – meaning if she doesn’t win, there is no other way she can enter Parliament.

It could make for an interesting election campaign, with the candidacy still open for Labour and National, as deputy leader Nicola Willis announced in November she would be running for Ōhāriu instead of Wellington Central.

Paul said Shaw asked her to consider standing.

“I don’t want to be an MP for the sake of being an MP. I want to amplify and advocate and represent our city to the fullest.”

She has spoken to Wellington mayor Tory Whanau and colleagues, and was “pretty confident I can continue to perform my duties while campaigning, without my campaign impacting my job”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul has been nominated by Green co-leader James Shaw as the party’s Wellington Central candidate for election 2023.

“Wellington Central is a major Green-supporting electorate,” she said. “I think I've got a really good shot.”

In the 2020 election, Robertson pulled almost 60% of the electorate vote, while National’s Nicola Willis brought in 17.9% and Shaw came in with 17.7% of the vote. In the 2017 election, Robertson got 49%, Willis had 26% and Shaw had 15%.

Paul was re-elected to Wellington City Council last year on a Green Party ticket, after being first elected in 2019 as the city’s second-youngest councillor after running as an independent. She was previously president of the Victoria University students' association.

Asked to describe herself, Paul said she was “a disrupter, a strong advocate, I’m always batting for the underdog”.

“I’m not your typical politician.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Incumbent Grant Robertson announced last month he would not be standing for the Wellington Central seat at the 2023 election.

Shaw said it was with “some regret, but no doubt” he would not be running for Wellington Central in 2023.

When Robertson announced he would not stand for the seat, Shaw wrote on Instagram, “while I intend to put myself forward for selection as the Green Party’s candidate for Wellington Central, our local branch has not yet held its candidate selection meeting nor made final plans about our campaign”.

On Thursday, Shaw said Wellington was a fantastic city “with the potential to be even better”.

“Wellington Central has been the Greens’ highest polling seat for decades. With Grant Robertson standing aside as the local MP, it will be an open race with no incumbent.

“We showed in 2020 we could win electorates with the massive grassroots mobilisation in Auckland Central. In 2023, we can win Wellington Central too.”

Shaw said as Greens co-leader he would campaign for the party vote across the country and as Climate Change Minister he has “a very full and very urgent work programme”.

He said he was working to ensure the election gives the Greens “a stronger hand to lead the next Government's programme of climate action, protecting nature and ending inequality”.