Mayor backs young councillor's Green Party bid for Wellington Central seat

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul has been nominated by Green co-leader James Shaw as the party’s Wellington Central candidate for election 2023. (File photo)

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul​ is making a run for the Wellington Central seat at this year’s general election, with the backing of Green Party co-leader James Shaw​.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, ​who is the electorate MP, recently announced he would be running on the list only. Shaw has been the Green candidate for the seat since 2011, but said he was making way for a “new generation of political leadership”.

Paul (Ngāti Awa, Waikato Tainui​) still needs to be officially selected by the party on February 16, but intends to run seat-only, forsaking a list position – meaning if she doesn’t win, there is no other way she can enter Parliament.

“It’s an all or nothing thing,” she said. “I don’t want to be an MP for the sake of being an MP. I want to amplify and advocate and represent our city to the fullest.”

READ MORE:

* James Shaw steps aside for new candidate in Wellington Central

* Greens could threaten Labour's hold on Wellington seats

* Two of three Wellington general electorates being vacated 'unusual'

* Wellington Central Electorate: Buses, housing among hot topics for voters



It is expected to make for an interesting election campaign, with the candidacy still open for Labour and National, as deputy leader Nicola Willis​ announced in November she would be running for Ōhāriu instead of Wellington Central.

Paul, 25, said Shaw asked her to consider standing.

“Wellington Central is a major Green-supporting electorate,” she said. “I think I've got a really good shot.”

In the 2020 election, Robertson pulled almost 60% of the electorate vote, while Willis brought in 17.9% and Shaw came in with 17.7% of the vote. In the 2017 election, Robertson got 49%, Willis had 26% and Shaw had 15%.

Paul was re-elected to the council last year on a Green Party ticket, after being first elected in 2019 as the city’s second-youngest councillor, while running as an independent.

KATE GREEN/STUFF Tamatha Paul addresses the small crowd gathered in Midland Park for Earth Day on April 22, 2022, saying she opposes the airport expansion, and those in power need to do more to combat climate change.

She is one of three Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward councillors and chairperson of Kōrau Tūāpapa Environment and Infrastructure Committee. Paul was previously president of the Victoria University students' association.

She had spoken to Wellington mayor Tory Whanau​ and colleagues, and was “pretty confident I can continue to perform my duties while campaigning, without my campaign impacting my job”.

Whanau, a former Green Party staffer, said she was “a bit sad”, given what a wonderful councillor Paul was, adding she didn’t want to lose her.

“It would be a loss for council. That’s more a testament to how good she is at her job.”

Whanau would be especially sad to lose Paul’s voice as a young wāhine Māori from council and the environment committee, but was supportive of Paul’s bid though.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau supported Pauls’ bid, but said she would be sad to lose her as a councillor.

“In the end this is an opportunity for Wellingtonians to decide, to vote on where her talents best sit. Is it with council or Parliament?”

Paul’s talents being employed in central government could be a “huge benefit”, she said.

Whanau was notified of the news on Thursday morning and hadn’t yet had a chance to work through what a by-election process might look like should Paul be successful in her bid for the seat.

“While I understand by-elections can be seen as a bit of a hassle for residents, that’s not a reason for an individual not to stand.”

Outgoing Labour MP Paul Eagle forced a by-election in 2017 after winning the Rongotai seat while Wellington’s deputy mayor. It was estimated then the cost of running a by-election could be up to $70,000.