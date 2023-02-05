Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta off to India to promote education, trade, tourism

Stuff journalist Anuja Nadkarni and visual journalist Abigail Dougherty travelled to India in 2019 to investigate the opportunities for New Zealand businesses in the massive market.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta flies to India on Waitangi Day as part of a bid to bring the nations’ relationship to a “new phase”.

Mahuta will visit New Delhi to meet with vice president Hon Jagdeep Dhankar and her Indian Government counterparts, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. She will also travel to Mumbai to promote New Zealand’s education, trade, and tourism interests in India’s commercial and industrial capital.

“When Minister Jaishankar visited Aotearoa New Zealand last year, we both agreed that the relationship was ready for its next phase. I look forward to building on this momentum and sharing our progress to join the International Solar Alliance, which India and France established in 2015 to promote solar energy cooperation and climate action globally,” Mahuta said in a statement on Sunday.

Last year Stuff published its final 2022 edition of The Monitor, focused on exploring New Zealand’s future economic relationship with Asia.

It included a breakdown of why New Zealand was falling behind Australia in forging a better trading relationship with India – an economy projected to be larger than the that of the United States in coming decades.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta flies to India on Monday.

Mahuta said New Zealand and India had an “energetic and vibrant relationship”.

“We share strong people-to-people links with more than 240,000 people of Indian descent calling New Zealand home.

“We also share ambitious goals between our countries and I will be reinforcing our commitment to supporting closer private sector collaboration and improved air services.”

A bilateral meeting between Indian diplomat Minister Jaishankar and Mahuta, took place in Auckland last year.

“New Zealand sees India as a core and influential partner in the Indo-Pacific and we have welcomed their participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. This framework offers a key vehicle for engaging with India as part of a broader regional agenda.”

Mahuta returns to New Zealand on February 12.