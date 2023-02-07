PM Chris Hipkins and Australian PM Anthony Albanese meet in Canberra

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have held their first bilateral meeting, with the pair likely canvassing inflation, cost of living and the tough economic environment during the talks.

The Canberra visit is Hipkins’ first official meeting with a world leader since becoming prime minister, following his appearance at Waitangi where he tried setting a new tone on co-governance.

Hipkins flew to Canberra on Tuesday morning. He was greeting by officials at the airport and given a traditional Indigenous Welcome to Country and smoke ceremony on the grounds of the New Zealand High Commission.

The visit comes as both countries work towards a potential change in the pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealanders – making the process reciprocal – with officials tasked with reporting back by Anzac Day.

In the morning, Hipkins met with a trans-Tasman business delegation to discuss common economic issues. Hipkins has redirected Labour's political efforts towards what he calls “bread and butter” economic issues.

“I think that really signifies the importance of the Australia New Zealand relationship to our government – our closest economic partner and our closest friends around the world, and one that's incredibly important to us,” Hipkins said.

The business community was facing very similar issues on both sides of the Tasman, he said.

Luke Malpass/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins and Dame Annette King, High Commissioner to Australia, at a traditional welcome to country in Canberra.

“Clearly we have issues around inflationmany of which are global in their origin. And that's something that governments on both sides of the Tasman are grappling with,”

Hipkins also touched on supply chain challenges facing both nations as well as labour shortages.

Hipkins is set to watch question time in the Australian parliament following his media appearance.

The meeting follows the reporting of the official sign-off towards Australia’s ‘common-sense’ approach to 501 deportees, with officials now having to consider the length of time a person has lived in Australia before cancelling their visa.

Getty Images Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attending the Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting.

During former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Albanese’s first bilateral meeting last year, the pair covered China’s actions in the Pacific, climate change, 501 deportations and the rights of New Zealanders in Australia.

Defence, climate change and the Pacific were also traversed during the pair’s “substantial discussions”.