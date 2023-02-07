PM Chris Hipkins and Australia's Anthony Albanese meet in Canberra

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discussed the economy, climate, and security in his first official meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Albenese spoke of the “deep friendship” between the two nations, during a joint news conference after the pair met on Tuesday.

The Canberra visit is Hipkins’ first official meeting with a world leader since becoming prime minister, following his appearance at Waitangi where he tried setting a new tone on co-governance.

Hipkins flew to Canberra on Tuesday morning. He was greeting by officials at the airport and given a traditional Indigenous Welcome to Country and smoke ceremony on the grounds of the New Zealand High Commission.

‘Encouraging developments’ on 501 deportations

The meeting followed the sign-off towards Australia’s ‘common-sense’ approach to 501 deportees, with officials now having to consider how long a person has lived in Australia before cancelling their visa.

Albanese was asked if he had considered any policy to recognise the consequences of the 501 deportee stance, which saw many people with tenuous links to New Zealand deported from Australia.

He had not, and added his government had introduced “which is, I believe, a common sense policy”.

Albanese said they now took into account what the person's ties to Australia were when assessing cases.

“It is a big distinction between someone who comes to Australia... and commits offences, and someone who has zero connection in New Zealand, who might have come here as an infant.

Hipkins called it “encouraging developments”.

“I echo the words of my predecessor in matters around deportations, and we discussed the ongoing work that we have around addressing some of the issues regarding New Zealanders who live and work permanently in Australia,” Hipkins said.

“I do want to acknowledge and applaud the positive progress that’s been made in that regard over the last year, and we’ll look forward to continuing to work on those issues.

The visit comes as both countries work towards a potential change in the pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealanders – making the process reciprocal – with officials tasked with reporting back by Anzac Day.

Hipkins turned to tensions around the economy, likening the situation in Australia to New Zealand, mentioning interest rates and cost of living pressures.

New Zealand’s stance on China

Hipkins was also asked if he was concerned about China’s influence in the Pacific and around New Zealand’s stance on China.

“China is an incredibly important partner for New Zealand. Very important trading partner and partner in other areas as well,” Hipkins said.

“That doesn't mean there aren't going to be areas where we disagree from time to time, we will continue to voice our disagreements with China when that happens.”

“We will always continue to strive to strengthen that ongoing relationship.”

Australia’s referendum

Albanese was asked about Australia’s upcoming referendum to set up an Indigenous consultative committee in parliament.

”It’s about two things, recognition firstly, and consultation on matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait​ Islander peoples.” Albanese said.

”We don’t currently recognise, in a positive way, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution.”

In the morning, Hipkins met with a trans-Tasman business delegation to discuss common economic issues. Hipkins has redirected Labour's political efforts towards what he calls “bread and butter” economic issues.

“I think that really signifies the importance of the Australia New Zealand relationship to our government – our closest economic partner and our closest friends around the world, and one that's incredibly important to us,” Hipkins said.

The business community was facing very similar issues on both sides of the Tasman, he said.

“Clearly we have issues around inflation, many of which are global in their origin. And that's something that governments on both sides of the Tasman are grappling with.”

Hipkins also touched on supply chain challenges facing both nations, as well as labour shortages.

During former prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Albanese’s first bilateral meeting last year, the pair covered China’s actions in the Pacific, climate change, 501 deportations and the rights of New Zealanders in Australia.

Defence, climate change and the Pacific were also traversed during the pair’s “substantial discussions”.