This time, Aaron Gilmore didn't want to be served

Aaron Gilmore allegedly assaulted a document server outside his home a few days before Christmas.

On a December morning last year, Aaron Gilmore walks out of his garage, laundry bags in hand – then allegedly shoves a pensioner, waiting in the driveway, as cars speed past.

That pensioner was there to serve a bankruptcy notice from Gilmore's own parents.

“He was blustery [when he saw me],” the document server recalls. “He trespassed me off the property – but in doing so, he pushed me three or four times.

“The cars were whizzing past. He could’ve accidentally pushed me into them.”

The locked cable car garage is the only access to a mansion in the Roseneath hills, where the former National MP and failed council candidate lives.

Its driveway backs onto Evans Bay Parade, which is a busy thoroughfare at 8.30am on a weekday, when the alleged assault occurred.

One of those passersby pulled over to break up the altercation – later corroborating the man’s version of events.

The document server, who referred to himself as “a pensioner”, requested his name not be used in this story.

Gilmore’s parents were forced to notify bankruptcy proceedings against their son, after exhausting all other options to recover $250,000 for a loan they gave him five years ago.

Flashback to 2013: Shamed MP Aaron Gilmore says he is not proud of his behaviour, apologising by saying "if there was a dickhead ... it was me".

Gilmore is no stranger to legal notices. He has been personally served, almost monthly, for the past five years.

He runs a small-scale apartment hotel, known as Stay at St Pauls, operating out of the St Pauls Apartments in Thorndon.

When Gilmore bought the business in 2015, there were 19 apartments on its books, leased from individual owners within the larger 114-unit complex. By September last year, he retained only six apartments, four of which he owns himself.

Over a period of years, Gilmore has habitually missed monthly rent payments – with apartment owners eventually changing the locks and repossessing the units.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Aaron Gilmore has changed the service address for his companies to an inaccessible section in the Roseneath hills.

After one such repossession, Gilmore broke back into two apartments using a crowbar.

The door on his former political career appears to be firmly closed. He was ousted from Parliament in 2013, following a drunken outburst where he allegedly asked a waiter, who refused to serve him wine, “do you know who I am?”

Running for Wellington City Council last year, Gilmore finished ninth out of 10 candidates in his ward, with just 314 votes.

In the months since, his downward slide has continued. He lost the last full-time landlord at his shrinking hotel – and allegedly attempted to run over another former landlord in his Porsche.

He racked up more debt, started a new job at a hostel, then was promptly served a legal notice related to that debt while on the job.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Aaron Gilmore ran for Wellington City Council last year, finishing ninth out of ten candidates in his ward.

An eleventh-hour transfer of property, intended to pay off his parent’s loan – and narrowly avoid bankruptcy proceedings – was scuppered at the last minute because Gilmore didn’t have sufficient equity in the house he was attempting to offload.

At the centre of it all, a different kind of buffoonery: Gilmore has changed the service address for two of his companies to a seemingly vacant parcel of land, high in the Roseneath hills, with no letterbox or access from the road.

This has led to a farcical series of events where document servers, forced to assume the pose of private investigators, tail Gilmore around the streets of Wellington.

Gilmore did not respond to questions about allegations raised in this story.

When a Stuff reporter visited the hostel where he now works earlier this week, they were told Gilmore had been rostered to start his shift at 9am. By 10.40am he hadn’t shown up, and no-one knew where he was.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Sean Rāhui alleges Gilmore “aggresively reversed” at him with his car.

No service here

On January 14, Gilmore lost another landlord at his hotel – for want of $35.64.

He had made a payment towards the overdue rent, but tallied the amount owed incorrectly.

Sean Rāhui, whose apartment Gilmore used to manage, helped the owner repossess that apartment, as he has several others in the complex. The landlord flew down from Auckland to Wellington that morning – the two of them meeting a locksmith at St Pauls early in the afternoon.

Rāhui has personally served nearly 50 late rent notices on Gilmore since December 2019 – getting insults and a trespass order for his troubles.

The repossession, that day, proceeded without incident. A guest, staying in the apartment, needed alternative accommodation – but there were no complications otherwise.

Gilmore was notified of the lease cancellation by way of a notice taped to the hotel reception door. Another notice – for the final month’s overdue rent – was also attached.

As the two were leaving, Gilmore pulled into the car park in his Porsche. Rāhui, who months earlier had a close-call involving that vehicle, suggested they make a hasty retreat.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Gilmore runs Stay at St Pauls – an apartment hotel – within the larger St Pauls Apartments complex. He started with 19 apartments. Now, he has only five.

On November 10 last year, he had cut through the complex by foot on his way to work. Gilmore “aggressively reversed” into his path, Rāhui alleges, laughing maniacally while he did so.

Rāhui made a complaint to police, who last week confirmed Gilmore was given a written warning over the incident.

From the relative safety of his own vehicle, Rāhui and the landlord watched as Gilmore tore the notices from the hotel reception door – and stormed off.

After, the two of them parted ways. The out-of-town landlord would have more dealings with Gilmore that day, ending at the foot of a rugged cliff-face, while an Uber idled nearby.

Gilmore left the landlord a voicemail, telling her the service address for his company had recently changed, making the notice for the final month’s overdue rent invalid.

A search of the Companies Register reveals the service address for Mighty Rocket Properties Limited – the company Gilmore uses to manage Stay at St Pauls – was changed on October 25 last year.

The new address is one of six sections next-door to the hilltop mansion where Gilmore lives. The land – and the house – are owned by Gilmore’s in-laws.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Gilmore is apparently thumbing his nose at his creditors, with an inaccessible service address associated with his companies.

Both addresses are accessible only by riding a locked cable car up the hill. The service address isn’t marked with even a letterbox.

Gilmore’s personal address, on the company entry, is a different parcel of empty land. The cable car crosses above this lot on its way uphill.

“The premise of having a registered office is so documents can be presented or served,” the landlord said. “The address does exist. It just doesn’t exist for service.”

Gilmore told the landlord he maintained “a sales office” at the address – and an aerial photograph appears to show a small shed-like structure on the margins of the section.

The landlord made a detour to the road below this section later that afternoon en route to the airport. She taped a second copy of the rent notice to a letterbox at the foot of the hill – indicating the address where Gilmore actually lives.

The landlord and Gilmore later signed a settlement – she would forgo the outstanding rent payment, and he would not contest the repossession.

Gilmore moved the guest into a different apartment in the complex, one he owns. That guest is an overseas police officer.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Gilmore was served behind the reception of a central Wellington hostel.

Days earlier, the document server, following up about the alleged December assault, was told by police they could not contact Gilmore.

Just five days later, he would serve Gilmore over a different debt.

Finding Aaron Gilmore

Gilmore currently owes the St Pauls Apartments body corporate $16,625.64.

The debt dates back to April last year – and relates to unpaid levies on the four apartments he owns in the complex.

In May last year, Gilmore responded defiantly to an invoice associated with recovering this debt. “Seriously? Get stuffed,” he wrote in an email. “I’m not paying it.”

Gilmore owns the apartments through a second company, Cow Power Investments Ltd, of which he is the sole director. The service address for this company was changed to the same hilltop parcel of land in May 2021.

Robert Hunter – the body corporate committee chairperson and a former Stay at St Pauls landlord – is nonplussed by this. “We’ve always just served him where we can find him,” he said.

On January 19, the body corporate served Gilmore over the unpaid levies.

This time, the service was carried out by two process servers – one of whom was the server allegedly assaulted by Gilmore in December. When Gilmore left home about 8.30am, the two men tailed his Porsche.

They expected he would drive to St Pauls. Instead, he took an unexpected route, eventually parking in front of a Wakefield St hostel and then entering the premises.

The men found him there, behind the reception desk. Gilmore assumed a petulant tone. “He looked at me and said: ‘You’re going to jail, you’re going to jail’,” one of the two recalls.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The vacant sections in the Roseneath hills are now for sale.

Gilmore was due to appear in court on Tuesday, facing bankruptcy for the money he owes his parents.

That court date has now been adjourned until February 28.

Kay Gilmore​ did not want to comment ahead of that hearing, but confirmed a last-minute deal to settle the debt had failed because her son didn’t have sufficient equity in property he offered up.

The court date was pushed out preemptively, she said – in anticipation of the deal going through.

Last September, during his unsuccessful council campaign, Gilmore told attendees, at a candidate’s debate, that his parents would instead pay him $400,000 – for a holiday home he owns in Lake Ōhau.

Three weeks later, Gilmore still hasn’t paid his levies to the St Pauls Apartment body corporate. If payment wasn’t received by Friday, the body corporate would have the option to liquidate his company.

At the time of publication, no payment had been received.

On the cable car garage, at the foot of the Roseneath hill, there is now a sales sign. The empty parcels of land – including the section marked as a service address for Gilmore’s companies – are on the market, priced from $250,000.

A former landlord recently complained to the Companies Register about the unmarked service address.

A breach of the Companies Act could result in a five-year prison term, or a $200,000 fine. On Friday, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment confirmed it was reviewing the complaint.

Gilmore could soon be facing another uphill battle.