PM Chris Hipkins' Albanese meeting a reminder that he's brand new to the job

ANALYSIS: He’s human after all.

After fewer than three weeks after officially and remarkably seamlessly slotting into the top job, Chris Hipkins has managed to handle himself well and not given away the fact that he is, in fact, brand new to the job. Until his Australia trip.

For the first time since he has become prime minister – which one should stress was only a couple of weeks ago – in this international context Hipkins seemed less assured, less ebullient and a man trying to find his feet.

For a politician who has derived a lot of his credibility by being a minister who is across details and understood his portfolios back to front, there were a number of cautious, once-over-lightly response to questions.

When asked for an update on the talks between New Zealand and Australia on reciprocal citizenship rights, Hipkins answered with a big smile that “I'm confident that we're making progress”.

Hipkins and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese appeared to get on well.

Despite facing the most questions on 501s and deportees, New Zealand and Hipkins were on strong ground. Australia is entitled to deport any criminal it sees fit under its laws, but discretion is now being granted to make sure that people who are Australian in all but name, don’t just get summarily shipped back to Auckland.

supplied New Zealand’s PM Chris Hipkins with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Tuesday.

While this is a significant development for New Zealand, secured by Jacinda Ardern last year – Hipkins and New Zealand can’t afford to be crowing about it in any way. Governments change and any domestic impression in Australia that Wellington got one over Canberra can easily be reversed.

Foreign trips are a part of the underrated art of diplomacy, which takes on more importance yet is more underrated in the shouty era of social media.

Hipkins has had some exposure to foreign affairs in his previous gig as education minister – prior to Covid at least – where international students were an import export dollar earner.

But his portfolios have mostly been stubbornly domestic. We do not yet know what Hipkins’ views are on are many important foreign policy issues, including China, the indo-pacific and much besides.

He leaned heavily on stating that just because there was a change in prime minister did not mean a change in foreign policy. That could come with time, but is unlikely to be before the election unless there is some sort of precipitating event, such as more furtive China forays in the Pacific or an unexpected escalation in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Stuff PM Chris Hipkins and Australian PM Anthony Albanese address the media after their first bilateral meeting.

One particular exchange was of note, when Hipkins was asked about how New Zealand planned to navigate the China relationship.

“China is an incredibly important partner for New Zealand, a very important trading partner and a partner in other areas as well,” Hipkins responded.

“That doesn't mean there aren't going to be areas where we disagree from time to time, and we'll continue to voice our disagreements with China when that happens, and we will always continue to strive to strengthen that ongoing relationship.”

This is very bullish language that looks like it belongs in 2011 when China’s rise was seen as all upside, pouring export dollars into and before Xi Jinping positioned himself as leader-in-perpetuity.

China is, after all, an authoritarian communist state, which disregards human rights (and increasingly economic ones) and which seeks to extend its sphere of influence into New Zealand’s neighbourhood, the Pacific, while seeking to delegitimise the US rules-based international order.

Especially for an Australian audience, that calibration was not quite right. Albanese answered the same question with the fact that dealings with China would be done in Australia’s national interest, and all else would flow from that.

This isn’t a black mark against Hipkins, nor does it suggest his view on China is any different from his predecessor – it just shows inexperience. Foreign affairs and diplomacy is about nuance and it takes time to get it right.

For all that, Hipkins looked like he was loving life, giving a news conference out in the Canberra afternoon sun, catching up with Albanese and cementing the trans-Tasman – and Labour/Labor – friendship.

Ultimately this was not a meeting of content, but of connection. New Zealand’s new leader making sure he was known in Canberra and paying Australia due respect by heading over quickly.

Hipkins will no doubt quickly improve and master his new additional foreign relations responsibilities. Then we will see the tone and direction he wants to set.