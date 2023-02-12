Serious concerns that new military watchdog will keep wrongdoing secret

Journalist Nicky Hager has released footage from two US Apache helicopters involved in a controversial SAS raid (video first published 2019).

A new military watchdog – created after the deadly Operation Burnham raid – is a recipe for “whitewash and brushing things under the carpet” and will make it more difficult to hold the Defence Force accountable, experts say.

They fear the small print in proposed legislation establishing the Inspector-General of Defence could see future human rights violations by soldiers kept secret – and make illegal the kind of investigative journalism that exposed the cover-up.

Details of the 2010 Special Air Services-led mission in Afghanistan became public when journalists Nicky Hager​ and Jon Stephenson​ wrote Hit & Run.

An inquiry later found a child was likely killed during the raid, elite soldiers misled ministers and the public about allegations of civilian deaths, and an insurgent was beaten while detained.

The probe, led by Sir Terence Arnold​ and Sir Geoffrey Palmer, recommended that an independent office of the Independent Inspector-General of Defence (IGD) be created to oversee NZDF and enhance accountability. The Inspector-General of Defence Bill is before a select committee, having had a first reading.

However, the new role can look into only operational incidents, and is specifically excluded from examining training, disciplinary matters, and day-to-day administration.

Supplied Three-year-old Fatima was said to be killed in an SAS-led raid in in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, in 2010.

Also out of scope are any matters which the NZDF is already investigating. Critics point out that other watchdogs – the Chief Ombudsman, Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, and Independent Police Conduct Authority – are not prohibited from duplicating scrutiny, and this would allow military top brass to define the terms of how it will be investigated.

These limitations mean it couldn’t investigate scandals such as the Unimog crash which killed Masterton man Warren Carter​, deaths in training like that of Sergeant Wayne Taylor​, who broke his neck in 2017, or Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea​, killed during a counter-terrorism exercise two years later.

It would exclude the watchdog from looking into widespread problems of sexual assault in the workplace, a culture of bullying at Waiouru cadet school, drunkenness among staff, or instances of personnel linked to far-right extremists.

All of this is especially problematic because the Operation Burnham inquiry found NZDF misled ministers and the public, and that record-keeping was poor.

Dominion-Post NZ SAS troops perform a haka in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The watchdog also isn’t allowed to recommend if an individual or the NZDF be prosecuted. And any information provided to the Inspector-General cannot be used in any future prosecutions.

Critics have branded the move a ‘PR exercise’ which will do nothing to improve public trust in the services.

The New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties said it is a “recipe for whitewash and brushing things under the carpet, instead of ensuring adequate accountability for criminal acts”.

It is recommending the Inspector-General be required to explicitly state if they are recommending charges be laid.

“The Council believes that Parliament has lost sight of the all-important fact that people in the Defence Force have killed innocent people,” the council said in a blistering submission on legislation establishing the role.

“Crimes have been committed. The people who committed them need as much help as the organisation that enabled them. But the requirements of justice mean that there must be a path for wrongdoing uncovered by the IGD to lead to criminal charges where necessary.”

The submission added: “The government’s intention with this bill is clearly to have a strong Inspector-General for the limited range of things they are permitted to investigate, but to then ensure the process ends there.”

The council, a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation which advocates to promote human rights, is also concerned the Inspector-General will have powers to issue suppression orders to keep secret information about any of its investigations.

That means details will only come from its own reports.

Jon Stephenson/Stuff An inquiry found a child was likely killed during the 2010 Special Air Services-led mission in Afghanistan.

This runs contrary to the purpose of the bill – to increase transparency – and is incompatible with open government and the right to freedom of expression, the council said.

It would have a “chilling effect” on the media.

“Notably, the investigative journalism which triggered the Operation Burnham Inquiry, could be made illegal. Even without being invoked ... anyone would be reluctant to invest significant effort into a story which could be easily suppressed.”

It would prevent journalists writing stories like Stuff’s 2018 revelation that NZDF had funded a special unit to fight Hit & Run’s claims.

Monique Ford/Stuff Investigative journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson published their book in 2017.

The council also wants the Inspector-General to be an officer of Parliament, to guarantee their freedom from ministerial control – and for select committees to ask the Inspector to begin an investigation.

Transparency International New Zealand supports the legislation but has concerns that the Official Information Act will not apply to the watchdog’s investigations or assessments.

This “actively weakens” the freedom of information law, the anti-corruption organisation said. “Like other New Zealand NGOs we are concerned by the increasing use of clauses in legislation that result in the Official Information Act being overridden.”

The submission also objects to a provision that absolves the Inspector-General from “reporting on anything that may even hint at included classified information.” It recommends annual statements on the number of investigations or assessments undertaken, and outcomes.

KEVIN STENT/Dominion Post Sir Geoffrey Palmer and Sir Terence Arnold headed the Operation Burnham inquiry, which recommended a new watchdog.

Hager said Arnold and Palmer had strongly recommended an Inspector-General of Defence in their inquiry report.

“But – to their shame – defence staff have worked behind the scenes ever since to stop the creation of a strong and independent watchdog,” Hager said. “They want a system where mistakes and wrongful actions can continue to be hidden.”

The Ministry of Defence – the civilian agency which provides police advice – took the lead on the legislation and provided official advice to ministers.

Defence Minister Andrew Little said it was intended that the Inspector-General “not duplicate existing accountability functions” such as courts-martial or WorkSafe.

“It is important that the bill is considered in full,” he said. “For example, the criticisms by the Council of Civil Liberties of powers to protect information fail to mention the constraints on the exercise of those powers.”

A minister could limit information disclosure only if there was a risk of endangering someone or infringing privacy, prejudice security interests or foreign relations, he said.

The Inspector-General can only do so where information is sensitive, in breach of a security classification or would prejudice the investigation, he added.

The bill is being considered by the foreign affairs and defence select committee. “It’s for the committee to consider submissions and to recommend any changes,” Little said.