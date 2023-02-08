RNZ-TVNZ merger gone, minimum wage rises, policies delayed in Government 'refocus'

Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

Media merger scrapped

Minimum wage to increase by $1.50 – to $22.70 per hour

Social insurance scheme delayed

Hate speech withdrawn and delayed

Three Waters changes to be considered

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has thrown the RNZ-TVNZ merger onto the scrap heap, withdrawn and delayed hate speech legislation, pushed back the social insurance scheme and announced the minimum wage will rise by $1.50 to $22.70 per hour in April..

The first suite of projects and policies to be “reprioritised” was thrashed out by Cabinet on Wednesday.

Hipkins has well and truly kicked off the process of running “a ruler” over policies and projects, expecting his ministers to cut and slash in a bid to renew the Government’s focus while the country faces a cost-of-living crisis. It also provides an opportunity to toss aside unpopular policies.

“I said the Government is doing too much too fast, and that we need to focus on the cost of living,” Hipkins said.

“Today we deliver on that commitment.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a huge change to the Government’s policy profile.

Media merger gone

The media merger of TVNZ and RNZ will completely stop.

"Support for public media needs to be at a lower cost and without such significant structural change," he said, adding RNZ and NZ on Air would get additional funding. The leftover money would be redirected.

The merger of the country’s two major public media entities, Radio New Zealand and Television New Zealand, into a new organisation, Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM), had been expected to cost $370 million.

In November last year, TVNZ and RNZ had spent more than a million dollars on the proposed merger.

The deadline for the merger had been set down in the Aotearoa Public Media Bill for March 1, however Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said in a written parliamentary question the Government wanted this bill passed by July 1.

Former broadcast minister Kris Faafoi confirmed its plan to merge RNZ and TVNZ in March 2022, promising at the time it would be an operational entity by July 2023.

Stuff The merger of the country’s two major public media entities had been expected to cost $370 million.

Social insurance off the table

An income insurance scheme was first floated by Grant Robertson in the midst of the height of the pandemic. The scheme was modelled on similar social insurance schemes in Europe and would provide a new ACC-like safety net for workers who found themselves unemployed, funded through employee and employers’ contributions.

“The social insurance scheme is off the table and will not proceed as proposed. We will need to see a significant improvement in economic conditions before anything is advanced,” Hipkins said.

“Work will continue to explore ways to best address these inequities in the long term when the economy is better placed to make change. But it is off the table for now.”

Hate speech withdrawn

The watered-down hate speech reforms managed to upset many when it excluded disabled people, Rainbow communities and women, after pressure from groups who said the original proposals were a threat to free speech.

What was left of the reforms, promised in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack, would be withdrawn and referred to the Law Commission “to consider a difficult and highly contested area of law in totality”.

Three Waters to be considered

Hipkins said the government would consider changes to Three Waters “soon”.

On Wednesday morning he said that would be around looking at the structure of Three Waters.

“The need for reform is unquestionable,” Hipkins said.

“The events in Auckland have once again demonstrated the limits of our existing infrastructure and the need for change. But careful consideration is required. This is the first and most significant set of decisions that reprioritises the Government agenda and sets out our new direction. It will help to provide greater bandwidth and resource for where focus is needed most – the cost of living.”

The minimum wage set to rise

“When I became leader I promised that the Government would do more to help families with the cost of living. With this in mind, Cabinet today also set a new minimum wage in line with CPI,” Hipkins said.

“Cabinet has agreed to lift the minimum wage by $1.50 – to $22.70 per hour. It will apply from 1 April, 2023. The Starting-Out and Training minimum wage rates will be maintained at 80% of the adult minimum wage.

“In tough times, it’s critical to support those who struggle the most to make ends meet.

“We’ve tried to find the right balance. Analysis from MBIE that fed into our decision suggests this increase is unlikely to have a significant impact on unemployment, because it is broadly in line with existing average wage growth across the economy.”

An announcement was made in February 2022 about the following April 2022 rise to the current $21.20 per hour. The starting out and training minimum wage increased from $16 to $16.96. Labour’s 2020 election promise was to continue to increase the minimum wage.

Biofuel mandate stopped

“Cabinet also agreed that the biofuels mandate will not proceed,” Hipkins said.

“The mandate would have increased the price of fuel, and given the pressure on households that’s not something I’m prepared to do.”

In efforts to reduce any extra potential costs to consumers, the Government in November pushed the start date out for the Sustainable Biofuels Obligation, which requires fuel wholesalers to deploy biofuels into their fuel supply, from April 1 next year to 2024.

“This is not putting climate change on the back burner,” Energy Minister Megan Woods said at the time.

The addition of biofuels was estimated to prevent one million tonnes of emissions over the first two years, going up to nine million tonnes by 2035.