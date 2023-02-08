TVNZ-RNZ merger reportedly set for scrap heap

The merger of the country’s two major public media entities, Radio New Zealand and Television New Zealand, had been expected to cost $370 million.

The Government is reportedly putting the TVNZ-RNZ merger on the scrap heap.

Te Ao Māori News has reported it understood the merger was not going ahead.

It is expected Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will announce the plans to halt the merger at his press conference at 3pm. This will be streamed by Stuff.

The merger of the country’s two major public media entities, Radio New Zealand and Television New Zealand, into a new organisation, Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM), had been expected to cost $370 million.

In November last year, TVNZ and RNZ had spent more than a million dollars on the proposed merger.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to announce the plan to stop the proposed merger.

In Budget 2022, $23.7m was allocated to be spent in the 2022/23 financial year, and the rest roughly split over the three following years when the organisation was expected to be operating.

Approximately $90m of existing funding will be diverted to ANZPM in each of those three years also.But was expected the cost would be somewhat offset by returned revenue from the new organisation to the tune of $306m over its first six years of operating.

The deadline for the merger had been set down in the Aotearoa Public Media Bill for March 1, however, the Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said in a written parliamentary question the Government wanted this bill passed by July 1.

A transition board, led by former NZ First Cabinet minister Tracey Martin, was meeting less than two weeks ago to continue working on the expected transition