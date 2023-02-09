Chris Hipkins puts stamp on Government - but is it really a policy purge?

ANALYSIS: Chris Hipkins has stamped his mark on the new Government and started to clear the Labour policy decks, ditching or postponing a raft of policies that have been years in the making.

Hipkins used his first post-Cabinet press conference after his new Cabinet has been sworn in to kill the RNZ/TVNZ merger, pull the Government’s beleaguered hate speech legislation and kick the entire issue to the Law Commission, confirms that social insurance scheme will not emerge until economic conditions are improved – after the election. The lesser known biofuels mandate – a part of New Zealand’s plan to meet its carbon budgets – has also been nixed completely.

It has also bumped up the minimum wage by 7% or $1.50 to $22.70. If the Reserve Bank is serious about getting back to its inflation target, the move need not be inflationary, but it won’t make things any easier.

There’s a bit in there for everyone, at a superficial level at least. It shows that Hipkins is prepared to be a bit ruthless and have a red-hot crack at getting back into Government come October.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holding the Post Cabinet press conference.

He has framed this as Labour reprioritising towards bread and butter. But is it really?

The RNZ-TVNZ merger has been killed indefinitely, but how many people really care about the issue? Or, put another way, how many votes would it really change? Media stories tend to get above-the-odds coverage by newsrooms, given the self-interest present in the subject. The biofuel mandate is also just dead.

The rest of the policy changes will have the National party licking its lips. That’s because most things haven’t been cancelled - its just been kicked into the long grass. That still makes it potent territory for National to campaign on. The jobs tax? Could be next term. Hate speech? More consultation.

Three Waters? It is clearly going to be, ahem, watered down, in some way, but we won’t know how much for a couple of weeks. How Hipkins handles the co-governance bit of it will be the most interesting aspect to watch.

“Labour stores pet projects for another day” read the headline of National’s media release. “Not so little experiment cost how much bread and butter?” read the ACT Party’s.

While Hipkins said that today’s set of announcements would be the “most substantive” set of policy announcements for the reset, the iron laws of political arithmetic surely mean there will be more to come.

For the Hipkins’ ascendancy to have the desired effect for Labour, he not only needs to be making the right noises, he needs to be following up with changes. Labour needs to not only look different, but to be different. And somehow square that with its core beliefs.

Put another way, the phone might be back on the hook for many swing voters, but they are still unsure if they want to take the call. Talk is cheap, actually changing direction is another thing.

The delay to the income insurance scheme – the creation of which was welcomed by many in the union movement – will also be accepted without too much rancour.

The key achievement for the union movement in this term of Government has been getting Fair Pay Agreements – the national setting of sector-wide wages and conditions which would massively increase the institutional power of unions – over the line and they know that a National-led Government come October would see that piece of law swiftly repealed before they get a change to bed it in.

The announcements on Wednesday are not about tightening the purse strings. Not about resetting the economy agenda and not even about yanking Government in a different direction. They are about taking unpopular policies off ministers’ plates and getting them out of the news.

The effect of this will focus ministers’ minds on what matters, but it won't fix what in many Labour figures consider has been a communication problem. Yes communications have been poor – far more so in Three Waters than in other areas – but some of these policies are either genuinely contested territory or were bad ideas.

No minister has ever produced a compelling rationale for the RNZ-TVNZ merger model that Kris Faafoi settled on; hate speech will still be divisive no matter what the Law Commission comes up with because it deals in trade-offs between freedom of speech and limiting that freedom to give certain legal protections to various groups. Social Insurance scheme ditto: contested.

In presentational terms, this is a good start for Hipkins. He is trying to change the tone of the Government impress upon voters that the Government won’t do heaps of work on things they care little about. Some ministers will have bruised egos, with more to come. But he will have to go further. After all, he has been a key minister for five years in the Government that came up with a bunch of these schemes.

In response to this point, Hipkins has careful to say on Wednesday that he was not looking backwards, but forwards. But he may find that in order to move into the future he will have to start repudiating some of the past.

Simply kicking policies down the road until after the election, while superficially looking good in the near term, could struggle to achieve what he needs over the fullness of the next nine months.