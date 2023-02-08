'There are people who are not safe': Frustration as hate speech legislation stalled

Off the table are the income insurance scheme, the TVNZ-RNZ merger and hate speech changes.

The Islamic Women’s Council says an entire generation of young people have failed to be protected from hate speech and the situation needs urgent action, not governmental delays.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday announced the Government was withdrawing its highly contested reforms to hate speech legislation, instead referring it to the Law Commission for more consideration.

Islamic Women’s Council national co-ordinator Aliya Danzeisen​ said she understood Hipkins’ concerns about the challenges of balancing the legislation with freedom of speech but the delay was frustrating.

It is now almost four years since the March 15 terror attack in Christchurch and she said “it should not have taken that long”.

“It’s just exhausting, to be honest. It is urgent, something needs to be done. There are people in this nation who are not safe.”

The white supremacist terror attack, which killed 51 people, spurred the Government in 2020 to promise to toughen laws around hate speech, with Justice Minister Kiri Allan in November 2022 saying the Human Rights Act would be amended to protect any group on the grounds of religion.

A person’s colour, race, ethnic or national origins are already covered by the legislation.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Aliya Danzeisen, of the Islamic Women’s Council, says the issue of hate speech is urgent and young people are suffering while the Government delays.

Danzeisen​ said young people were suffering as a result of these gaps in the law, and it would have long-term impacts for their education, mental health and overall wellbeing.

“We are getting to the point where there's a generation of young people who have experienced hate and haven’t been protected,” she said.

“You cannot speak if you are not alive.”

But Hipkins on Wednesday withdrew the bill and referred the matter in its entirety to the Law Commission as part of plans to refocus the Government on “bread and butter issues”.

“At the moment we need to have our time and energy focused on those issues that I've set out as priorities for the Government, and this is a contentious area of law,” the prime minister said in a post-cabinet briefing in Wellington.

“It would consume a lot of the Government's focus if we continued with it in its current form. I would rather that we took a step back and tried to reach that political consensus.”

Referring the issues to the commission would give the Government “time and energy” to focus on other issues, Hipkins said.

“There's no question that there is an appetite for reform here ... We're certainly sending the message that this is a difficult and complex area of law where there are issues to be balanced, including the right to free speech, and we've got to do that properly.”