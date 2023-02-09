National 'whinge and moan', says PM, Hipkins 'rather disingenuous', says Luxon

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon have got into a tit-for-tat spat in Tauranga, with Hipkins accusing National of whinging and Luxon labelling the insult “cynical election year politics”.

Fresh off the back of a policy cull on Wednesday, Hipkins was in Tauranga on Thursday visiting the weather affected area of Maungatapu​. Luxon was across town meeting students at Ōtūmoetai​ College.

Hipkins, asked of National’s criticism, said National just liked to “whinge and moan about things”.

“It's difficult to have a contest of ideas with them when they don't really seem to have any,” he said.

Luxon said: “That's a bit rich.”

“We've just seen a prime minister cancel a huge amount of projects that have been a stupendous waste of time, energy and money for New Zealand.

Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. (Composite image)

“It's been ‘let's do this’. And then ‘let's not do this’. What we're seeing is very cynical election year politics.”

Hipkins announced on Wednesday he was throwing the RNZ-TVNZ merger onto the scrap heap, withdrawing and delaying hate speech legislation, pushing back the social insurance scheme and raising the minimum wage.

He said the changes demonstrated the Government’s willingness “to shift our focus to the bread and butter issues that matter to New Zealanders”.

Luxon said the policy shift was “rather disingenuous” from Hipkins, given his Government had pushed the policies, comparing the move to “some clever Jedi mind trick”.

Hipkins said the Government had been transparent about the policies that were off the table.

“The things that we're taking some more time on to take another look at to make sure that we're doing the right thing.”

Luxon said National had “really clear” policies on inflation, raising incomes, gangs, youth offending and “all the... stupid things that we need to stop and unwind”.

“It's a bit rich, when you have a Labour Party saying there's no policy coming from the National Party,” he said.