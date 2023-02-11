Labour leads, Māori Party the kingmaker in latest poll

A new poll shows the Labour Party may be in the lead over National, but the Māori Party could be the decisive factor in October’s election.

A Horizon Research poll, provided exclusively to Stuff, shows that in the five days after new Labour leader Chris Hipkins became prime minister, his party had the support of 30.8% of the more than 1100 people polled.

National received the support of 25.4%. Neither party could form a Government on these numbers, including with their traditional coalition partners the Green Party, at 7.70%, and the ACT Party, at 11.4%.

Instead, the Māori Party, at 2.89% and with four seats in Parliament, presuming it retains an electorate seat, could decide which party forms Government, according to this poll.

READ MORE:

* Poll boost for Chris Hipkins shows election right back in play

* National Party again ahead of Labour in new political poll

* New poll has Labour ahead of National, but it's a tight race



Recent comparable polls run by 1News/Kantar and Newshub/Reid Research similarly placed Labour ahead of National, though with a different margin. Both had Labour at 38%, and National at 37% and 36.6% respectively.

Horizon, in this latest poll, surveyed 1,147 people who confirmed they would vote. It was taken between January 23 and 28, after Hipkins became Labour leader and prime minister and before the Auckland floods and Hipkins’ policy reset.

The results were weighted to reflect the demographics of the voting public and had a 95% confidence and a margin of error of 2.9%.

1 NEWS While National hasn’t seen a big drop in support, Labour has made big gains.

The minor parties received greater support in the Horizon poll than in the polls run by the broadcasters.

If an election delivered these poll results, Labour would have 47 seats in Parliament, National would have 39, ACT would have 18, and the Green Party would have 12 seats.

Such a result would give a Labour-Green coalition 59 seats, short of the 61 required to govern. A National-ACT coalition would have 57, similarly falling short.

Four seats held by the Māori Party, if it retains the Waiariki electorate, could make the difference for either potential coalition, making the party the “kingmaker”.

NZ First, which in the past has held a kingmaker position, received 4% support in the poll. Without an electorate seat, the party would not cross the 5% threshold required to enter Parliament.

Some 8% of respondents did not support one of the parties listed, instead supporting smaller parties that have never entered Parliament.

A previous poll by Horizon, taken in the three days before Hipkins was confirmed Labour’s sole nominee for the Labour leadership, found the top issue for respondents was the cost of living.