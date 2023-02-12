Chris Hipkins says lessons from January flood have informed Cyclone response

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

Emergency centres set up across Auckland for January’s flooding never had a chance to close between storms.

Sir Michael Jones, a former All Black who’s now helping to lead the Henderson community response hub, said Aucklanders were getting used to these emergencies. Volunteers were ready to help flood evacuees, he said, “if it does hit the fan” again this week.

“We're staring right at something that could become a really major event for our community. We've got to stand together,” he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was in Auckland on Sunday, checking in with emergency volunteers, transport officials and others as they prepared for yet another extreme weather event.

He said many lessons had been learnt from the recent floods, and said the Government was ready for anything Cyclone Gabrielle could bring.

He visited the Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) on Sunday afternoon, and sought assurances from NZTA that it was prepared for the cyclone. During the January flooding Transport Minister Michael Wood had to intervene when NZTA stopped issuing updates at 7.50pm – while the flooding continued.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins at Emergency Defence on Sunday afternoon.

NZTA group manager for transport services Brett Gliddon​ told Hipkins the transport agency would be staffed to provide emergency updates throughout the storm.

“I'm absolutely confident from the briefings that we've just had, that there'll be a 24/7 transport response and one of those things will be making sure that the communication channels are open,” Hipkins said.

At ATOC, Hipkins met with an emergency response unit set up to respond to any incidents in the Bay of Plenty, Northland, Waikato and Auckland.

As of early Sunday afternoon, response staff said there had only been fairly minor incidents to report. The cyclone was still heading towards the North Island and, crucially they said, it seemed most people were heeding advice to avoid unnecessary travel.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni visit the transport operations centre, as a Cyclone heads for Aotearoa.

But on Monday, as winds and rainfall were set to spike, schools hadn’t been ordered to close and businesses, too, could open.

“The ultimate decision around whether to open is one for schools and similarly for businesses. They can make judgements on that,” Hipkins said.

However, he urged everyone in cyclone-impacted areas to keep track of the latest updates as the situation evolved and the scale of the emergency became clearer.

“We don't want kids to end up being marooned at school, for example,” he said.

He said Aucklanders and those in the Far North would be familiar with what to do in conditions like this, and urged people not to panic – but to stay alert to the conditions.

“Central and local government have been working very closely together to prepare for this event, and also to make sure that the early lessons that can be captured from our response of a week or two back can be incorporated into the planning for this one,” he said.

While rain and heavy wind arrived for the Far North and some of Auckland by Sunday evening, the worst of the cyclone was expected to hit on Monday and Tuesday.

Metservice issued red rain and wind warnings for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel. Gisborne had a red rain warning, only. Most of the rest of the North Island also had less severe wind and rain warnings.

The red warning was Metservice’s most serious warning. It predicted up to 300mm of rainfall for Northland, and up 250mm for parts of Auckland.

On Sunday afternoon, just after Hipkins left the transport operations centre, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was forced to close completely due to heavy wind. ATOC staff said the bridge would need to close whenever gusts reached over 90km. The wind was not expected to ease. Severe gales with gusts reaching up to 130km were also forecast for Auckland on Monday.