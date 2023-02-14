A shortened year at Parliament starts without a prime minister

Parliament will start the year without a prime minister, as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the country and strands Chris Hipkins in Auckland.

Instead of debating Hipkins’ opening statement for the year, Parliament will begin on Tuesday afternoon with a motion for MPs to deliver speeches on the catastrophic earthquake that has struck Turkey and Syria, before proceeding to routine business.

Hipkins will then kick off the Government’s agenda for the year in a 20-minute debate speech on Wednesday afternoon, before going head-to-head with National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the first question time session on Thursday afternoon.

The new Labour leader declined to detail his legislative objectives at a press conference on Monday, but said his speech would “put a bit more meat on the bones of some of the things that we’ve been talking about so far”.

It’s an election year, which means the Government has a shrinking runway to pass law. Parliament is expected to rise on August 31, allowing 57 days of lawmaking before it is dissolved for the October 14 election.

While Hipkins has begun to cull policies and bills to, ostensibly, focus on a cost of living crisis, there remains plenty to be done.

It can be expected that “urgency” – a declaration by the Government that Parliament must sit for extended hours to pass law under a truncated process – will be used to advance Labour’s agenda, as was done in the last week of 2022.

There are a handful of large pieces of legislation tied to some of the Government’s bigger projects that are yet to be finalised, including the Three Waters reforms and the replacing of the Resource Management Act.

The Water Service Legislation Bill, one of the pieces of law that would enact the Three Waters reform, was introduced to the House in the final sitting week of 2022. Parliament's Finance and Expenditure select committee will now consider the bill before it is debated further in the House.

Two other pieces of legislation in the select committee phase, the Natural and Built Environment Bill and Spatial Planning Bill, will – if passed – replace the Resource Management Act. The Climate Adaptation Bill will also be part of these reforms, and has not yet been introduced into the House.

The Government also needs to make good on the promise to give police new powers to crack down on gangs and seize vehicles, and to create a new offence for discharging firearms to intimidate – for cases of drive-by shootings.

An omnibus bill called the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Bill, which will change various laws at once to create these powers and offences, is due to have its second of three debates in the House.

Stuff Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon will go head-to-head in the House on Thursday.

So is another crime-related bill, the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Amendment Bill, which will require people to prove the origins of their assets, if police suspect they were acquired illegitimately.

On Tuesday, however, the Government’s immediate “orders of the day” aren’t these big ticket items. Much of it is routine Government business: legislation that wasn’t finalised last year.

First on the list is the Natural Hazards Insurance Bill, in its third reading, or final debate before becoming law. The bill, which has been in development since March 2022, will replace the Earthquake Commission Act 1993, and will rename the Earthquake Commission as Toka Tū Ake – Natural Hazards Commission.

It can be expected that MPs will draw on the recent destructive flooding in Auckland and the impact of this week’s cyclone when debating this bill.

Off the table

Already off the table for the year and three pieces of legislation the Government was working on, or was planning to introduce.

The RNZ-TVNZ merger, canned by Hipkins last week, was due to have its second reading.

A hate speech bill, the Human Rights (Incitement on Ground of Religious Belief) Amendment Bill, will now be withdrawn after it had its first reading in December.

A bill to produce an income insurance scheme, hoped to be completed this year before it was ruled out by Hipkins, won’t be introduced.

Hipkins’ policy cull last week was the “first tranche”, so more items could be struck off Labour’s legislative agenda yet.