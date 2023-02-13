Cyclone Gabrielle: Nervous wait for 'worst day' as thousands without power

Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

Officials are getting four-hourly updates whether to declare a national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle hits the North Island.

Emergency Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty said MetService had warned Monday was going to be the “worst day” of the weather event, and that it could be on a scale not seen before.

The cyclone’s impacts were seen overnight Sunday, where it damaged roads, brought trees down and put the power out in some areas of the North Island. For some, they may be days without power.

“We are monitoring the overall situation and assessing every four hours whether we need to declare a national state of emergency. We have not reached that point, and we may not have to.”

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain to Aotearoa

* Cyclone Gabrielle centre nears, all North Island under warning

* 'This one has us worried': New Zealand prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle



A national state of emergency would be called if local Civil Defence agencies weren’t able to respond to their local needs.

There are currently local states of emergency in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Ōpōtiki.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty says the worst is yet to come.

About 150 defence staff personnel had been deployed to key areas. There hadn’t been reports of the weather impacting health facilities.

People were visiting the Civil Defence centres in Auckland, but there weren’t “huge numbers” of people needing medium and longer-term accommodation at this point.

“Anybody that needs help should come forward. There's beds there's mattresses this food, and a longer term or medium term accommodation options will be explored and found for them.”

Acting director civil defence emergency management Roger Ball said the response would mostly be coming from local and regional staff but warned the worst was yet to come. Some power companies were reporting large outages.

“The companies are already indicating publicly that it could be some days for those people so they do need to be prepared to look after themselves and activate their family plan,” he said.

“As we get through it, our minds will start turning from the transition to recovery. But we're a long way from that yet and we've got to make sure that we're providing the regions what they need in order to keep the community safe.”

McAnulty said he was “on edge” but had confidence people had heeded the warnings and made preparations.

Civil Defence staff were also working hard and were “incredibly dedicated”, including at the National Crisis Management Centre under the Beehive, where he held the briefing.

"You've got some incredibly dedicated people that are giving their all to try and help those local responses. This centre has been set up for 16 days on the 17 days now on the trot, and some people have been here every single day. That gives us a lot of confidence that we're possible support has been provided.”