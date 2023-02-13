$11.5m for cyclone response as Chris Hipkins warns there's worse to come

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed a further $11.5 million to fund the Cyclone Gabrielle relief effort, as he urged the country to prepare for more extreme weather.

Hipkins chaired Cabinet from Auckland on Monday, as flights across the North Island were grounded, roads and train lines closed, and tens of thousands of homes lost power.

But he warned, the worst was yet to come.

“The MetService​ continues to advise that things are likely to get worse before they get better,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What happens if a national state of emergency is declared

* Chris Hipkins says lessons from January flood have informed Cyclone response

* 'Sit up and take notice' of Cyclone Gabrielle, Minister Kieran McAnulty says



Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the $11.5 million would fund community and non-government responses to the cyclone.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins chaired Cabinet from Auckland, as Cyclone Gabrielle hit the North Island.

She said $4 million would go to organisations able to provide wellbeing support, $1 million to food banks, $2 million to community groups helping with flood responses, and $500,000 to support disabled communities. A further $4 million would go to the Community Connectors programme in Auckland, which was set up during Covid-19 to ensure vulnerable households were kept informed and could access support.

Hipkins said the $11.5 million, available until the end of June, would be funded through leftover money from the Covid-19 recovery fund.

Earlier on Money, Auckland Emergency Management also warned that the most severe gales and rain were yet to hit land. Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown urged residents to stay at home.

“It's going to be a hard night and a very difficult week,” he said.

“As long as it's safe, stay at home. You'll be notified when it's safe to go out.”

MetService issued red warnings, its most serious weather warnings, for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, and Taranaki.

Severe rainfall was predicted from Northland, along the east coast down to Hawke’s Bay. While severe gales were forecast for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Taranaki.

Other areas of the North Island, as well Marlborough and Tasman, had less severe weather warnings in place.

By Monday afternoon, local states of emergency had been declared in Northland, Auckland, the Waikato and Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Ōpōtiki.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks with Sir Michael Jones, who’s helping to lead a community response hub in West Auckland.

Hipkins said he was receiving a briefing every four hours from the National Emergency Management Agency about whether a nationwide state of emergency was required.

“At the moment, the threshold for a national emergency has not yet been met,” he said.

Emergency law says the civil defence minister may declare a national state of emergency if local authorities are overwhelmed and a centralised coordination effort is required.

Tens of thousands without power

Hipkins said he was aware of 46,000 households, about half of them in Northland, were without power on Monday afternoon.

He said many of the regions hit first by Cyclone Gabrielle were still recovering from flooding in January, and acknowledged emergency responders were dealing with a lot.

“We are bringing in extra first responders from around the country. For instance, Wellington Free Ambulance are sending people up the country to support St John’s,” he said.

He said the Defence Force was ready to help and had specialist equipment ready to respond.

“We don't know exactly which areas are going to be the hardest hit, and so the military have got the capacity to help us respond to that,” he said.

Supplied/Supplied NZDF personnel were in Auckland on Sunday afternoon, in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle's arrival.

Hipkins said he would be travelling back to Wellington later in the week, after meeting with community groups on Sunday and charing Cabinet on Monday. Over the weekend, he met with volunteers who established emergency centres during January’s floods and hadn’t had a chance to get back to normality before the cyclone arrived.

He said the Government focus would be on supporting community-led responses.