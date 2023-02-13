Watch live: Chris Hipkins gives cyclone updated, announces $11.5m in support

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has chaired Cabinet in Auckland, and has committed $11.5 million to assist with the Cyclone Gabrielle emergency response.

The $11.5 million will find community responses to the cyclone, Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

Just hours earlier, Auckland Emergency Management warned the worst was yet to come. Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said urged residents to stay at home.

“It's going to be a hard night and a very difficult week,” he said.

“As long as it's safe, stay at home. You'll be notified when it's safe to go out.”

Hipkins met with officials and community response groups in Auckland on Sunday, who were preparing from the incoming cyclone just a few weeks after flooding devastated parts of the region.

While in the city, he met with volunteers who established emergency centres during January’s floods and hadn’t had a chance to get back to normality before the cyclone arrived. He said the central Government was ready to help where needed, but said the emergency responses across the North Island were best led locally.

Sepuloni said the $11.5 million, available to the end of June, would be split between assistance for disabled communities, community groups and food banks.

“This support package will provide immediate relief for individuals and families, bespoke support for disabled people like transport assistance, as well as support for the voluntary sector who continue to be at the heart of their communities and our response,” she said.

$4 million would go to NGOs to provide wellbeing support, $1 million to food banks, $2 million to community groups helping with flood responses, $4 million for Auckland’s Community Connectors, and $500,000 to support disabled communities.

The cyclone was set to hit with severe force across the North Island.

A red wind warning has been issued for Taranaki, and a red rain warning has been issued for Gisborne. Metservice issued less severe weather warnings for the rest of the North Island, and some regions in the south as well.

Local states of emergency had been declared in Auckland, Coromandel, Northland, Tairāwhiti and Ōpōtiki by midday on Monday.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty​ said the national operations centre at the Beehive was continually assessing whether to declare a national state of emergency.