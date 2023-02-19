Spies want local freedom of information laws curtailed

Want to keep an eye on your local MP? This video will explain how the OIA can help.

It was sold as a law change to help buyers learn if their dream home was at risk of floods or landslips.

But experts say the Government is using changes to how Land Information Memorandum (LIM) reports are written as a backdoor way to weaken freedom of information laws on behalf of the country’s spy agencies.

LIMs run to hundreds of pages and refer to detailed technical reports, which the average person doesn’t have the time or expertise to read.

The Local Government Official Information and Meetings Amendment Bill would require councils to give clear explanations of risks. It also gives them legal protection in providing natural hazard information.

But the bill also gives local authorities more powers to deny, or withhold, requests from the public for information, documents or correspondence.

The Government argues that it is necessary to bring the Local Government Official and Meetings Act into line with the Official Information Act (which covers national and central government agencies).

Local Government minister Kieran McAnulty said it would allow intelligence agencies to share sensitive information with councils to help them manage security risks, including cyber threats and foreign interference.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kieran McAnulty introduced a bill which critics say is Orwellian and weakens fundamental rights to information.

But the New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties (NZCCL) says the bill is Orwellian and “opportunistically tacked on to reforms to strengthen people’s right to information when buying a house”.

“These withholding grounds are not just going to be available for the SIS and local authorities to claim about national security issues,” said deputy chair Andrew Ecclestone. “They're going to be available for much broader range of information.

“They also apply for international relations. And while local authorities don't have a lot to do with foreign affairs, they often have sister cities, send delegations and occasionally may even express a view on what overseas governments are doing.”

These amendments would make it much more difficult to find out details of costs or other details, he said.

The bill also allows for the Office of the Ombudsman, a politically independent arbiter who usually makes the final decision on whether information should be disclosed, to be overridden by the Prime Minister.

“Effectively, the government and spies are asking the government to take their word for it,” the Council said in a submission on the bill. “This is difficult to accept from an agency with a poor track record with regard to actions that undermine our democracy.”

The Council also points out that the Government introduced the bill without a consultation paper to the public to seek feedback from lawyers, academics, journalists, civil society organisations and members of the public.

“Because of the government’s secrecy, we cannot see the evidence it claims supports the need to weaken our rights,” the submission said. “Without public scrutiny of the evidence, the case for change is not made.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Stuff’s Redacted series, launched in 2019, explores the problems with the Official Information Act (OIA).

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier did not make a submission, but said he was consulted by officials.

“The proposed changes are in line with the existing provisions of the Official Information Act, which has always given the Prime Minister and Attorney-General powers in relation to the protection of information considered to be in the national interest including security, defence and international relations,” he said.

“It is up to Parliament to decide whether these powers should be extended to information shared between central government and councils. I would not expect this issue to come up very often and these powers would be used very rarely.”

McAnulty – who as emergency management minister is dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle – did not respond to a request for comment.

His colleague Jan Tinetti introduced the bill to Parliament on his behalf.

“The important role that councils play in our democracy and economy can expose them to risks such as cyber-attacks and foreign interference,” she told the House.

“In aligning LGOIMA with the OIA, this bill will allow councils and the intelligence agencies to work more closely together to manage security concerns while reducing the risk of information being disclosed that could prejudice New Zealand's national security.”