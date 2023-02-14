Minister Kieran McAnulty speaks to Parliament about national state of emergency

Parliament has been adjourned for the week as the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle is dealt with by MPs across the country.

Leader of the House Grant Robertson said MPs would convene for the first day of Parliament’s sitting for the year, on Tuesday afternoon, to consider a motion and hear a statement from the emergency management minister before he sought an adjournment.

You can watch the livestream from Parliament, from 2pm.

“Government Ministers and MPs from all political parties will be focussed on assisting their communities with the response so the Government is proposing to postpone this week’s sitting programme,” Robertson said, in a statement.

READ MORE:

* $11.5m for cyclone response as Chris Hipkins warns there's worse to come

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What happens if a national state of emergency is declared

* 'Sit up and take notice' of Cyclone Gabrielle, Minister Kieran McAnulty says



MPs would first consider a motion on the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which was previously planned.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty would then deliver a statement on his declaration of a national state of emergency, which took place on Tuesday morning.

MPs would be able to question the minister in response.

“I will then move a motion for Parliament to adjourn until Tuesday, February 21. That week will follow what was the original plan for this week,” Robertson said.

Stuff/Stuff Emergency management Minister Kieran McAnulty. (file photo)

Before the cyclone, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was scheduled to give his opening statement from the year in the House on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday evening, this had been postponed until Wednesday as Hipkins was stuck in Auckland.

Parliament would sit according to this initial plan next week, with Hipkins giving his statement on Tuesday and the first session of Question Time taking place on Wednesday.

Select Committee hearings would proceed remotely, if possible, this week, Robertson said.