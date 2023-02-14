Politicians squabble over cancelling Parliament due to Cyclone Gabrielle

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins describes the sitation across the North Island and acknowledges the work of first responders.

Parliament has devolved into a spat over whether MPs should be in Wellington as communities across the North Island grapple with the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The House convened for the first day of sitting for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon, in the midst of the third national state of emergency declared in New Zealand’s history, before MPs agreed to adjourn for the rest of the week.

But the motion of adjournment put forward by Labour was contentious, as parties squabbled over whether they could have attended the House virtually, and the ACT Party protested the adjournment.

“We are in a national state of emergency, but we cannot suspend democracy because of the weather,” said ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden.

“There are people going through terrible, terrible events. But what will be different about tomorrow? Then will be different next week. There will be a clean up happening in our communities tomorrow. There'll be a clean up in our communities next week."

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer accused the National Party of wanting to “lead this nation from the comfort of the chambers” instead of being out in communities.

ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden said Parliament should not be postponed due to the weather.

“I've left my community to send a very political message. The seriousness of this disruption was clear from the ground, and it was clearly wasn't for National who in the Business Committee blocked Parliament being able to meet virtually, claiming this would be a one-day event, which clearly it's not.”

National’s shadow leader of the House Michael Woodhouse responded with a thinly-veiled swipe at Ngarewa-Packer for being frequently absent from Parliament.

“There is a member of this place who may want to consider what role she wants to play, because being an MP means being here ... representing our communities, holding the Government to account, even in an emergency, in fact, especially in an emergency,” Woodhouse said.

It was not just his party that disagreed with a virtual sitting of Parliament for a short duration, he said, when most MPs were able to make it to Wellington or were already in the city, he said.

National Party shadow leader of the House Michael Woodhouse took a swipe at Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

National supported the adjournment, but it was a “line ball call”, Woodhouse said.

Green Party MP Jan Logie said, if a decision had been made to hold a virtual parliament, democracy would have been strengthened by MPs doing their job “in proximity to their communities” during a crisis.

“It is a real shame ... as we come to terms with the climate crisis, we need to strengthen our democracy to ensure those voices are stronger in this place as we make those changes. But again, we support this adjournment proposal,” she said.

McAnulty, speaking about the declaration, said there were two phases in a national stage of emergency –the response, and the recovery.

“We aren't out of the woods yet. Forecasts show that the North Island will continue to experience severe weather today, before easing on Wednesday, and Thursday.

”The recovery phase of this event is likely to be long, it is likely to be expensive, and it would need to be in order to make sure that people receive the welfare [for] needs that they have.”

Emergency management Minister Kieran McAnulty spoke about the national state of emergency during the Parliament session.

Leader of the House Grant Robertson, in proposing the motion to adjourn, said he “reluctantly” sought to postpone Parliament’s sitting.

“Cyclone Gabrielle represents the most severe weather event that New Zealand has experienced this century,” he said.

“I know members of Parliament across the House want to be in their communities at this time.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was scheduled to give his opening statement from the year in the House on Tuesday afternoon.

Parliament would sit according to this initial plan next week, with Hipkins giving his statement on Tuesday and the first session of Question Time taking place on Wednesday.

Select Committee hearings would proceed remotely, if possible, this week.

Prior to debating the declaration of the national state of emergency on Tuesday, MPs spoke to a motion on the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.