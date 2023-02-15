Cyclone Gabrielle: The Beehive bunker working 24/7 to keep people safe

Emergency services will from Wednesday be able to get a firmer grasp on the true scale of devastation and displacement caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, the top Civil Defence boss says.

The National Crisis Management Centre, the underground Civil Defence bunker in the sub-basement of the Beehive, has been running for 19 days, when it first started supporting the response to Auckland’s deadly floods. It was running at full capacity on Tuesday when Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty declared a state of national emergency.

Civil Defence emergency management acting director Roger Ball said a core of 80 staff was working around the clock, but up to 140 had staffed the centre – equivalent to the number of staff needed during the Kaikōura earthquake. It would need to look to the wider public sector to help run the facility which he expects will be running into next week.

“Nothing will be spared, we need to be there for the community,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: National state of emergency declared

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What happens if a national state of emergency is declared

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Nervous wait for 'worst day' as thousands without power



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Civil Defence emergency management acting director Roger Ball in the National Crisis Management Centre in the basement bunker of the Beehive. The centre is in full swing as Cyclone Gabrielle causes chaos around the country.

Staff from different agencies – including the Ministry of Health, Police, Defence, Fire and Emergency – sit in colour-coded groupings, working at computers in a windowless room, alongside officials coordinating logistics, operations, and welfare assistance.

The full number of displaced people wasn’t clear, but on Monday night, 113 people were at a Civil Defence centre in Auckland.

“But we don’t know the numbers for Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay and so on because they haven’t had the chance to get those through,” Ball said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Officials across agencies are working in the National Crisis Management Centre.

He had been briefed that Auckland had enough emergency housing for the number of people displaced last week, but the need now – and in other parts of the country – would start to come into focus from Wednesday.

“We haven’t done an impact assessment for the rest of the country,” he said.

“It would be fair to say not all of this has been as well-planned as we would like to see but ... given the unprecedented nature of the event, it’s quite heartwarming to see the community coming together on this scale.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The National Crisis Management Centre is busy with staff 24/7.

The National Emergency Management Agency’s acting manager of national operations, Charlie Blanche, said about 180 experienced emergency managers had been mobilised from Civil Defence groups and local councils to support the response.

On Tuesday, it was focused on understanding the true scale of the impact, as well as working with accommodation providers to move those who needed it from temporary to longer term accommodation.