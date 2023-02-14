Scale of Cyclone Gabrielle's damage unclear with entire towns offline

More than 200,000 are without power on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

It’s still unclear how many people have lost their homes and how severe Cyclone Gabrielle’s damage has been in the worst hit towns across the North Island.

During an evening news update, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the entire Wairoa district had been uncontactable, with roads closed, gales continuing to hit throughout Tuesday and the last battery for the satellite phone going flat.

Wairoa sits at the north of the Hawke's Bay, and is home to roughly 8500 people. The region had seen widespread flooding, requiring the Defence Force to use helicopters and trucks to evacuate stranded residents on Tuesday, McAnulty said.

Contacting other towns on the East Coast and in Tairāwhiti had also been difficult.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: The Beehive bunker working 24/7 to keep people safe

* Cyclone Gabrielle: National state of emergency declared

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What will happen next and when will it be over?



“We don't have a full understanding of the impact there and that makes us feel anxious,” McAnulty said.

“They did have a sat phone, but my understanding is there's no power. The charge on that phone may not be lasting.”

Communication could become more difficult for some of the worst affected regions, as well.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said cellphone coverage had held up in some regions, even if the power had gone out.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni speak in Auckland after the declaration of a national state of emergency to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The cell towers have been operating on batteries. They’re designed to operate on batteries for temporary power outages, but some of those batteries will be getting pretty low,” he said.

Power remained off for more than 200,000 people on Tuesday. With access impossible and the scale of damage not seen for decades, Hipkins said it would take time to restore power for everyone.

While the exact number of evacuees was also uncertain, he confirmed just over 2500 people had been evacuated. But his estimate did not include regions such as Tairāwhiti and the East Cape. By Tuesday morning, Gisborne and the East Cape had already lost road access and the region continued to face severe gales and heavy rain throughout the day as Cyclone Garbielle tracked to the southeast.

Hipkins said 1000 people had been evacuated in the Far North, 1000 in Hawke’s Bay, 400 in Auckland, 93 across the Bay of Plenty, and 75 in the Waikato region.

John Cowpland/Stuff Several people are evacuated in Napier on Tuesday morning, as Cyclone Gabrielle heads south.

He said power companies were working to restore power quickly, but they could not access the roads and sites needed to fix the network.

It had been “the most severe weather event this century”, with damage not seen since Cyclone Bola of the 1980s. He said more than 200,000 people would enter Tuesday night without power.

“This is a very significant event for the electricity network... The situation is changing rapidly and the lines companies are expecting that there could be more customers to be affected.”

Civil Defence acting director Roger Ball said the emergency response for Cyclone Gabrielle was of a similar size to that required for the Christchurch earthquakes.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff McAnulty and Civil Defence acting director Roger Ball declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning.

At 8.43am​ on Tuesday, McAnulty​ declared a national state of emergency for cyclone-hit regions.

It was only the third time in history that a New Zealand Government had declared a national state of emergency. The first declaration was for the Christchurch earthquakes, and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hipkins said more than 10,000 people were part of the emergency response, including volunteers from marae and community groups.

The New Zealand Defence Force had deployed 200 people and 22 army vehicles to assist evacuations and bring supplies to hard to reach areas. An NH90​ helicopter was also in use. It took medical supplies on Whangārei Hospital. McAnulty said a helicopter was also evacuating seasonal workers trapped on roofs in Hawke’s Bay.

While the scale of damage was still unknown on Tuesday, Hipkins said the force of the cyclone was forecast to lessen overnight as it moved further east, away from New Zealand.