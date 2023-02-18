Aaron Gilmore's so-called 'sales office' is an abandoned shack in the hills

Gilmore registered this abandoned shack as the service address for two of his companies.

Aaron Gilmore once referred to the Wellington hilltop building as his “new sales office”.

Aerial photography appeared to show a shed-like structure, peeking through the trees.

The service address – recently registered to two of his companies – is actually an abandoned shack in the Roseneath hills.

Encroached on all sides by untamed bush, the dilapidated structure is not connected to the road.

An intrepid document server last week scaled the face of the hill, using a handsaw to hack through the overgrowth to get to it.

He taped a notice to the door – $11,116 owed for seven months’ rent – then photographed the building for his client as proof of service.

As debts close in around Gilmore, the former National MP and failed council candidate has gone to great lengths – and heights – to avoid being served by his creditors.

Last October, he changed the service address for Mighty Rocket Properties Ltd, one of his companies, to the remote hilltop section, which adjoins the palatial house where he lives.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Aaron Gilmore has changed the service address for his companies to an inaccessible section in the Roseneath hills.

In December, he allegedly assaulted a document server – a self-described “pensioner” – waiting at the foot of that hill.

Gilmore, in an emailed response on Thursday, called these allegations gross distortions of the truth.

“Your statements are, again, at best, inaccurate,” he wrote.

He called his creditors “rather twisted people”, labelled the reporter a liar – and alleged Stuff had defamed him with its previous reporting about his business.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Aaron Gilmore calls the allegations “at best, inaccurate”.

The one-time backbencher MP is best known for allegedly asking a waiter “do you know who I am?”, after being refused more wine – a drunken incident that effectively ended his political career.

More recently, he has grabbed headlines over a series of bad business deals. He owes his parents $500,000, and they have notified bankruptcy proceedings against him to recover part of the loan.

Gilmore’s business, Stay at St Pauls, is a small-scale apartment hotel in Thorndon. He appeared to distance himself from the hotel this week, referring to the establishment as “my former business” in an email, despite continuing to actively take bookings.

Gilmore has been served almost 50 notices for overdue rent at the hotel over the past five years.

He has disputed those notices in the past – and disputes this most recent notice, too.

“The landlord concerned, I have spoken with at length today,” he writes. “There was a clear misunderstanding – and they have retracted the notice you are referring to and are trying to write a story about.”

Tim Dare, the landlord in question, interprets the conversation differently.

“We’ve agreed to meet and discuss the debt next week,” Dare said. “I haven’t withdrawn the notice.”

Gilmore, he clarifies, has stonewalled him over the debt for months.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Gilmore ran for Wellington City Council last year, finishing ninth out of ten candidates in his ward.

Indeed, Gilmore called Dare less than an hour after he was contacted by Stuff – but hadn’t previously acknowledged the notice in the week since it was served.

Last May, Dare entered into an agreement with Gilmore to use his apartment in the hotel five days a week. In theory, the agreement runs for three one-year terms.

“Unless he pays quite soon, we won’t renew at the end of the first year.”

The agreement was a rare bright spot for Gilmore.

When he bought the business in 2015, there were 19 apartments on its books, leased from individual owners within the larger 114-unit St Pauls Apartments complex. Now, he has only five apartments, four of which he owns himself.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Gilmore is distancing himself from his failing hotel, which operates out of the St Pauls Apartments in Thorndon.

Many of the owners have changed the locks – often due to unpaid rent – and repossessed the units. Once, Gilmore broke back into two apartments using a crowbar.

He lost his last full-time landlord last month. On that day, Gilmore asserted that a notice from this landlord was served incorrectly at his office, instead of the hilltop service address now registered to his company.

It was then that he claimed to maintain “a new sales office” on the section.

For Dare, the arrangement isn’t without benefits. He comes to Wellington each week for work – and gets the use of a self-serviced apartment two days a week.

And Gilmore did pay the first month’s rent – albeit a few days late. “I had the suffix slightly wrong,” he wrote in an email on June 25 last year.

He hasn’t paid since. On December 15, Gilmore explained that he was owed $27,000 by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the police.

Dare wrote back a few days later. “I assume it’s clear you can’t just make [the money you’re owed] our problem.” He never received a response.

Unbeknown to him, Gilmore had given the same excuse in August 2016, following a series of missed rent payments. “It is getting frustrating when you have to start threatening [the IRD] for non-payment,” he wrote to a landlord at the time.

Gilmore routinely requests adjustments to the days of the week in the agreement with Dare – despite not answering emails about the overdue rent – including earlier this month ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Wellington concert.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Gilmore claims the Inland Revenue Department owes him money – causing him to fall behind on rent payments.

“The rent is not crucial to us,” Dare said. “It would be nice obviously; it’s not trivial – but it’s not make or break for us.”

Earlier this month, Dare engaged The Investigators New Zealand Ltd – an Auckland-based private investigation firm – who would serve the notice for overdue rent.

“The actual guy who did the service has a name like a character out of a Terry Pratchett​ novel,” he said.

Reon Viles​ carried out the unorthodox service on the afternoon of February 8.

The Evans Bay Parade address can only be accessed by riding a cable car uphill to the adjoining section where Gilmore lives. That cable car is locked from the street in a garage.

Viles uncovered an alternate route when he spotted a glint of blue pipe in the brush.

The rundown shack was once plumbed for water, he suspects. He was able to follow the old pipework through the bush, using a foldable handsaw to clear a path.

“The place doesn’t look like it’s been occupied for at least 10 years. It’s a bit bashed up, broken windows, that sort of thing.”

It took two-and-a-half hours to complete the job, Viles said, across two visits that afternoon.

Gilmore is due to appear in court on February 28, facing bankruptcy over the loan from his parents.

In his email, he wrote that his parents had since signed “a binding settlement agreement” with him.

Kay Gilmore​ said this hadn’t happened – and the bankruptcy case was still scheduled to go ahead.

Last week, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) confirmed it was a reviewing a complaint against Gilmore for using an incorrect service address.

Gilmore wrote that the Companies Office had since emailed him – and “did not see an issue” with him using the hilltop address.

As of publication, MBIE has not responded to questions about the status of the complaint.