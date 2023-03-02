MP labels environment ministry outrageous and hypocritical over flight use

The Ministry which advises the Government on environmental policy took more than 2500 flights in 11 months – a move which saw it labelled outrageous and hypocritical by the ACT Party, while its former chief executive had not yet directed any of the 828 staff to take other modes of transport.

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) took 2686 individual flights between January 1 and November 29 last year, costing $913,000.

It comes to 3.2 flights per staff member.

There was also a price tag of $97,000 on taxis, shuttles and Ubers – just $251 was spent on public transport.

In February, ACT’s Simon Court asked then Secretary for the Environment Vicky Robertson about the spend, after the figures were released in an official request by the Taxpayers’ Union.

“I haven’t got into, as yet, directing staff to take different modes of transport, but as we get to trying to meet our (emissions) budgets, I imagine that we will have to look at those things,” Robertson said during an environment select committee.

“There is a general view around our travel emissions and making sure those are coming down over time and obviously post-Covid some of that has increased on the previous year.

“Those things will be part of our emissions reduction efforts as time goes on.”

Court asked how the emissions reduction target of 50% by 2030 could be achieved “if MfE as the leader, apparently ... is spending 3600x more on flying and travelling round the country in Ubers, than it is on public transport”.

“How on earth do they expect the rest of New Zealand to meet these outlandish targets?”

Robertson said she thought it was achievable, “over time, for everybody”.

”You’re taking one year, and looking at our profile over time is reducing.

”We have a significant shift of where our people live and work from. We have reduced our profile in terms of people working from the region, so we are not having travel costs increasing through that. Some of those workforce and flexible working approaches are available to others.

”We also need to make sure that over time, public transport becomes an effective option, as other modes of transport too.”

Robertson, who stepped into the role in 2015, ended her tenure as Ministry for the Environment chief executive in March, with former Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer taking over the role.

Robertson said of MfE’s emission budget, “we have actually reduced our total emissions through the last year”.

”We are working on our overall emissions. It was 66.6% lower than our 2017/2018 base.”

Court said the situation was “outrageous, it’s hypocritical”.

“It’s hands-off their own staff but hands onto Kiwis ... While they go about their business as if there is no climate emergency.

“What they should do is stop lecturing Kiwis and look at their own performance.”

Environment Minister David Parker said the Ministry for the Environment “keeps a real eye in respect of their carbon emissions”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker says the ministry “keeps a real eye in respect of their carbon emissions”.

“Both in respect of flight and more generally.”

“I know that more and more meetings have been conducted by zoom. The ministry has employed a number of people throughout New Zealand in order to better service the needs of the public and more often than not, they meet virtually rather than in person.”

In 2019, the Ministry of Social Development released details of its flight use, with 28,492 for the 2018/19 year, costing $5.2 million. In 2019, it had 6912 staff members.

The spend dropped significantly for the 2021/22 year, with $1.4m spent on domestic airfares, down from $2.8m in 2020/21. There was $260,000 spent on car hire and $491,000 spent on taxis.

Ministry of Social Development had 9172 staff members in 2021, reducing to 8806 in 2022.