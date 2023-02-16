Cyclone Gabrielle: Roading network rethink on the cards - PM

PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media during a visit to flood-stricken Gisborne on Thursday, February 16.

New Zealand needs to “get real” about its vulnerable roading network in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and build roads with greater resilience, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The cyclone wiped out sections of the only roads linking some communities on the east coast of the North Island around Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, as well as along the Coromandel Peninsula, cutting off communities devastated by flooding.

Some of the washouts happened in roads along the Coromandel Peninsula which had only just reopened after the storm at the end of January.

“That’s not a sustainable picture,” Hipkins said during a visit to Gisborne-Tairāwhiti on Thursday.

“We have experienced this in other parts of the country too, the Manawatū Gorge for example,” he said.

“We have to actually get real about some of the roads and the fact we're going to have to move some of the roads to places where they can be more resilient."

kiri allan/Supplied Forestry slash knocked out Hikuwai Bridge, north of Tolaga Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Hipkins spoke to media after spending Thursday morning seeing the aftermath of the cyclone up close in Gisborne-Tairāwhiti for the first time.

Seeing the devastation had made it clear New Zealand needed to urgently reassess resilience across telecommunications networks and electricity, as well as road links.

"There's no question that as a country we need to look at the resilience of our infrastructure, and we need to do that with a much greater sense of urgency.

“We have got some big challenges ahead. It is going to be expensive. It's going to require big calls.”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Te Karaka civil defence volunteer Frank Ngatoro shows Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and East Coast MP Kiri Allan damage to a local house on Thursday. Te Karaka is 27km northwest of Gisborne.

Asked whether New Zealand had the money to undertake such changes, Hipkins said: “We will simply have to find a way. There's just no question.”

There was no overnight easy fix to mend destroyed infrastructure.

“We will work to try and restore infrastructure as fast as we can. But we have to acknowledge, we’re in for a bumpy ride here.

“When you look at the pictures of some of the roads that have been washed out, for example. We could have the bulldozers working 24/7 and it's still going to take quite some time to get those road links re-established."

Waka Kōtahi NZ Transport Agency said options for rebuilding highways with more resilience would be workshopped after the immediate clean-up.

“Our top priority currently is restoring access to these isolated communities as soon as possible, with a focus on enabling access for emergency services where possible," transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said.

Josh Mitchell/Supplied State Highway 5 between Napier and TaupÅ.

Contractors were moving onto damaged sites to assess the level of damage as soon as conditions allowed, he said.

“After these detailed damage assessments have been completed, Waka Kōtahi will develop options for repairing and rebuilding resilient and sustainable state highway links, working closely with central Government and our local government partners,” Gliddon said.