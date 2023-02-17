More than 10,000 people displaced in wake of cyclone - where will we house them?

PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media during a visit to flood-stricken Gisborne on Thursday, February 16.

Early estimates of the scale of loss and homelessness as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle suggest that more than 10,000 people are displaced.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, on Thursday evening, said he understood 3187 people were staying in evacuation centres across the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

It was estimated that at least another 7500 people were staying in other houses or venues.

New Zealand hasn’t seen this level of displacement since the Christchurch earthquake of 2011, which, it was estimated, left about 16,000 people​ homeless and displaced.

Hipkins said the response in those two hardest hit regions remained focused on immediate needs and emergencies, meaning authorities had not yet turned to the question of where the thousands of displaced people could stay in the weeks and months ahead.

In Auckland and Northland, Hipkins said about 800 houses had been evacuated due to flooding and the cyclone.

In towns such as Wairoa, local Civil Defence groups have asked residents to stay with friends, family or neighbours while the small town’s evacuation centre provides a roof and bed to 60 evacuees.

Ricky Wilson/ Stuff Kids in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, helping with the cleanup on Thursday.

After the Christchurch earthquakes, the Government struggled to accommodate thousands of people who were without safe or sustainable homes.

A review from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) found there was a housing shortfall of 7000.

During the 2011 emergency response, Civil Defence and public health officials sought to close the evacuation centres as soon as possible – in part due to fears about disease outbreak at the centres.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is on the ground at Te Karaka, near Gisborne, on Thursday.

The Government even attempted to evacuate residents who were without accommodation from the city.

With most of the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti still almost entirely cut off, days after Cyclone Gabrielle’s arrival, the true level of homelessness still wasn’t known by Thursday.

The region’s isolation would also create challenges for efforts to repair houses, bring in temporary accommodation, or evacuate displaced people.

Civil Defence, in its review of the earthquakes’ emergency response, said the Air Force and Air New Zealand’s Christchurch “air bridge” was vital to ease the burden on local evacuation centres.

The “air bridge” kept supplies flowing to Christchurch and provided quick and safe transport for thousands of people to escape the city and find accommodation in towns across the North Island.

By Thursday evening, no sea, air, or even land bridge had been established for the East Coast and the Hawke’s Bay.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff About 800 homes have been evacuated in Auckland and Northland. Emergency centres have been operating since January in Auckland.

Hipkins said roads had improved enough to allow freight convoys to enter the region, but damage across the state highway network remained severe.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb​ said the NZDF had sent in multiple trucks, ships, helicopters and planes to carry essential supplies to the Hawke’s Bay and East Coast.

However, during a press conference on Thursday night, there was no discussion around relocating evacuees out of the region.

Royal NZ Air Force Three NH90 helicopters responded to the Hawke's Bay area as part of a multi-agency response being led by the Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand.

In Auckland, Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated to provide more emergency housing for families.

The TAS started working in Auckland following January’s flooding, but hadn’t yet activated a response in the Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel or Tairāwhiti.

It’s expected that TAS would step in over the next weeks, when access the Hawke’s Bay and East Coast improves, and the Civil Defence response becomes more focused on recovery rather than emergency response.