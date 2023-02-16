National MP Harete Hipango withdraws from Whanganui electorate race to challenge Te Tai Hauāuru

Labour's Steph Lewis won the seat of Whanganui at the 2020 general election.

National MP Harete Hipango has withdrawn from her party’s selection race for the Whanganui electorate.

Hipango was the MP for Whanganui from 2017 until the 2020 election, when she lost to Labour MP Steph Lewis. Before the loss, National had held the electorate since 2005.

She will instead seek the party’s selection to contest the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate.

It is a wide-open race after the electorate’s MP, Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe, said he would no longer contest it after being appointed Speaker of the House.

“I believe the time is right for the National Party to realise the value of the Māori seats to engage Māori voters and help to grow National’s share of the party vote,” Hipango said in a statement.

National has not run in the Māori seats since 2005 and previously advocated for the abolition of the seats.

Labour has not yet announced who might run in Te Tai Hauāuru in place of Rurawhe, however a potential candidate could be new Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason, who was previously a local politician in the region.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will again contest the electorate.

Hipango pointed to her own connection to the region and Māori Party stalwart Dame Tariana Turia when announcing her intentions. She said she came from a rangatira, or chieftain, line of Putiki where “Turia also grew up”.

“We share whakapapa and whanaungatanga.”

Hipango’s recent years in Parliament have been marred by controversy.

In 2021, she was said to have “wrongly coded” expenses when using taxpayer funds to buy furniture, which allegedly did not appear in her office.

National’s leader at the time, Judith Collins, said Hipango paid back the expenses once alerted to the issue.

Hipango was also seen at two anti-vaccination protests.

RNZ has reported she asked a staffer to edit her Wikipedia page – which she later apologised for as it was “distracting from what we should be focused on”.