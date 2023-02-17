'Air bridge' or porta-homes could be set up for thousands of cyclone evacuees

Every option, from air evacuations to portable home shipments, is being considered to house the thousands of people displaced as a result of the cyclone, officials and Finance Minster Grant Robertson say.

But it may be another week before semi-permanent accommodation will start to be offered to the more than 3000 people sleeping in emergency shelters across the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay. Many more are sleeping on couches and even in their cars.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has activated its Temporary Accommodation Service, which was on “watch mode” across the East Coast, Hawke’s Bay and Northland.

Officials were working to try and establish the actual number of houses required, and where to find them.

Cyclone Gabrielle has displaced more than 10,500 people, creating the country’s biggest housing emergency in more than a decade.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said 3187 people in the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions stayed in Civil Defence emergency shelters on Thursday night.

On Friday, he said it was still unclear how many people were displaced. Civil Defence still hasn’t made contact with every impacted community in the Hawke’s Bay and on the East Coast. Early in the week, the National Emergency Management Agency estimated that the cyclone had displaced upwards of 10,000 people.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Cyclone evacuees are gathering at the Hastings Aerodrome.

Hipkins said, in terms if widespread damage, Cyclone Gabrielle was the worst natural disaster to hit New Zealand in a century.

Robertson said the Government would do whatever it takes to find accommodation for the thousands of people in need.

“It's one of those things where we will do what we have to do. Shelter is the most basic need,” he said.

He said the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) would be able to access whatever resource and funding it needed to find accommodation for anyone who needed it as a result of the cyclone.

After the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, the Defence Force and Air New Zealand established an “air bridge” to evacuate residents and allow them to access housing across the North Island. Robertson said that could be an option for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Following the Kaikōura​ earthquake in 2016, the TAS delivered portable housing for residents whose homes were destroyed. Officials were also working to do that for this emergency response.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Government will fund anything needed to provide accommodation to cyclone evacuees.

“It’s about what their needs are and where there are spaces,” Robertson said. “Funding isn’t the issue.”

Steve Watson, the tenancy manager for MBIE, which activities the TAS when required, said the cyclone response was “unprecedented” in scale.

“I told the team this morning, nothing is off the table... Our focus is making sure the people we will look after can find a warm and safe space.”

The TAS was first activated early in Auckland, when flooding hit in late January. Watson said it had 588 requests from Auckland households, but already the service was struggling to promptly find housing in Auckland.

It aimed to respond to requests within two days, but on Friday it warned Aucklanders it could take five days to respond to household’s requests.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Councillor Shane Henderson looks down over the temporary accommodation at Trusts Arena in West Auckland.

“This is an unprecedented response, we are scaling up very quickly. MBIE is a very large organisation, and we are in the process of redeploying people,” he said.

“We have almost tripled the number [of TAS staff] to date, and we are still looking to bring in more people internally and from across Government to help us with this very busy frontline response.”

While TAS had been activated only in Auckland so far, he said staff were starting preparations to move into other regions when Civil Defence exited the emergency response phase and moved to recovery.

“We’ve gone into watch mode immediately, as the national state of civil emergency was declared, from then we have 14 days to stand up our operation,” he said.

“At the moment, we are looking at what housing stock is available, what options there are and what we can procure.”

He said it was “far too early” to know what the cost of temporary accommodation may be.