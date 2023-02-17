'I can't overstate the scale of the task ahead': 4500 still out of contact after Cyclone Gabrielle

Whirinaki resident Hayley Greig has spent days cleaning up her swamped home, and is incredibly grateful for the help she and her family have received from volunteers.

The Defence Force is calling in reinforcements from Australia, as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warns the emergency response to Cyclone Gabrielle is far from over.

Thousands of people remained uncontactable on Friday, four days after Cyclone Gabrielle’s arrival, and power was not yet restored to Napier and other communities along the East Coast.

Hipkins said a team of 80 were trying to sort through the 4549 reports from concerned friends and family about people who haven’t been heard from since the cyclone hit.

After a meeting with Hipkins, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence controller Ian Macdonald said potentially hundreds of communities – ranging from small towns to groups of rural houses – were yet to be reached.

He said the emergency crews had to prioritise bigger neighbourhoods and areas they knew had been hit hard, but there could still be hundreds or more people who hadn’t had anyone check on them.

On Friday evening, Hipkins and police confirmed eight were dead. But Stuff understands at least nine have been killed in the cyclone, and Hipkins warned the country to “brace” for more casualties.

The prime minister has flown to Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay over the past few days, including a visit to Esk Valley, one of the most severely impacted communities. He said door-to-door checks of the neighbourhood were complete by Friday evening, while acknowledging the extreme damage done to the reason.

He said it was “too early” to discuss whether it would ever be safe to rebuild on those worst-hit areas, pointing that places such as Esk Valley no longer had roads and many houses had been almost completely buried in silt.

Air Commodore Darren Webb​ said 700 NZ Defence Force personnel were part of the emergency response, with hundreds more on stand by. He said the NZDF had also asked for some specialist assistance and more air support from the Australian Defence Force. He said more cargo planes, such as the C-130 Hercules, would be useful given issues with road access to the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

He also confirmed that an army mortuary team was on the ground at Napier Port.

“It's a normal capability that we have, and we certainly are prepared to support police at the request of NEMA,” he said.

Webb said army units were working to establish temporary bridges, to improve road access to the regions. An NZDF command centre had also been established in Napier.

But power and communications across the East Coast remained patchy.

After flying into Napier, Hipkins summarised the situation: “To put it really simply, it's very rough up there. There is still no power in Napier. But every effort is being made to restore it as soon as possible.

“Evacuation centers are still often filled with people.”

He said medical services were operating, with te Air Force supplying oxygen, blood and medication to every hospital and pharmacy needing it. He said food convoys had reached almost every supermarket, and said a fuel convoy was en route on Friday evening.

Despite some progress, Hipkins reiterated the reality on the ground was still very tough.

“I can’t overstate the scale of the task ahead of us,” he said.

He said damage to agriculture had been significant, and this would have impacts on the food supply for the entire nation.