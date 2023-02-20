Cyclone Gabrielle: PM warns tough calls to come as resilience 'tested like never before'

The death toll is at 11, more fatalities remain possible

Initial recovery and support decisions by Government will happen on Monday

The Finance Minister is meeting Sunday night with Treasury officials

Cost could be in the $13 billion range

As of Sunday 5.30pm, there are 3215 people still unaccounted for

28,000 homes and businesses are still without power, as of Sunday afternoon.

Police have arrested 42 people in Hawke's Bay and 17 in Tairāwhiti

New Zealand has a steep mountain to climb as a tough recovery begins in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, warning of tough calls to come while promising the country would “build back better”.

“And if we're going to build back quickly, some tough calls will need to be made,” he said on Sunday.

“I'm absolutely committed to doing that.”

Cabinet would be considering early measures on Monday to support the response and recovery.

Hipkins said New Zealand’s resilience “is being tested like never before”, with some places still cut off, fresh water in short supply in areas and 28,000 people without power.

”But as we've repeatedly seen in recent times, adversity brings out the best in Kiwis,” he said.

“Lives have been turned upside down,” he said. “Many people have seen their homes and all of their possessions completely destroyed. Countless others have been displaced.”

“Tragically, so far 11 people have lost their lives and more fatalities remain possible.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holding a recent post Cabinet press conference.

Asked about the speculation around the death toll, Hipkins said police were “not sitting on significant information around a large number of deaths or anything like that.

“It would be a very small number, if any, that they might be aware of, but they've not yet publicly reported because they're still seeking to contact the next of kin.”

Although most areas have been communicated with, some still haven't been accessed, Hipkins said.

"6431 people have been reported to police is unaccounted for. We know that 3216 are okay and police are working hard to reconcile the others," he said.

There were about 200 people staying in places such as schools and town halls that are yet to get into temporary accommodation, with about 800 so far moved into temporary accommodation.

Since Tuesday, police had arrested 42 people in Hawke's Bay and 17 in the Tairāwhiti area.

"Anyone who is trying to take an opportunistic approach to potential offending should be aware that the police are still out there doing their jobs,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said it was likely “we will see stress manifesting itself and more people being aggressive in their behaviour, we know that’s happened in other events”.

Billion-dollar price tag

While Finance Minister Grant Robertson worked overnight with Treasury officials to come up with proposals ahead of Monday’s Cabinet meeting, Hipkins said the recovery “is going to come with a big price tag and we will have to once again reprioritise and refocus our efforts and our resources”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (middle) with Finance Minister Grant Robertson (right) and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty (left) during the Auckland floods.

He said it would take some time to know what was needed.

“We are going to be wanting to make sure we're targeting the right areas. We will make some early decisions on that tomorrow.”

Robertson said on Sunday the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle could be in the $13 billion region overall. Insurance and some government agencies’ budgets would also be contributing to the costs.

Hipkins said a large contribution would be coming from the insurance sector.

“This is going to be big, and we know we're going to have to refocus and reprioritise in order to meet our part of that”.

Asked if it meant throwing out this year’s Budget, Hipkins said they would be making “some reasonably significant late Budget process decisions”.

If he wanted to create a ministerial portfolio dedicated to the recovery, Hipkins said he would be “thinking about how to how best to coordinate that at a governmental level”.

“The other thing that we're looking at is how we coordinate the overall recovery effort, because that's going to involve a lot of the private sector and a lot of the community-based.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff USAR search a property in Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hipkins said “almost always” there were legislative changes needed after events such as the cyclone.

A decision on whether to delay the census “will need to be made in the next week or so”, Hipkins said, saying they would talk about it in the coming days.

Overseas support

New Zealand accepted an offer of support from Fiji, with 18 people adding to the 27-person Australian emergency responders impact assessment team.

The United States and Australia provided satellite imagery products, Hipkins said, with another Australian offer in its final stages to support the Defence Force.

Hipkins estimated there had been "a dozen or so" offers of assistance internationally.

“I was due to travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum this Thursday and to come back on Friday.

“But I've asked the deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni to go... and she will travel in my place,” Hipkins said.