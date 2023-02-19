Cyclone Gabrielle: NZ’s resilience being tested 'like never before', PM Chris Hipkins says

Cyclone Gabrielle’s death toll remains at 11, more expected

3215 people still unaccounted for

28,000 people without power

800 people have been moved into temporary accommodation

Police have arrested 42 people in Hawke's Bay and 17 in Tairāwhiti area

NZ accepted an offer of support from Fiji, with 18 people adding to the 27-person Australian team

New Zealand’s resilience is being tested like never before, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday, as some areas remain cut off, fresh water is in short supply in areas and 28,000 people are without power.

“Lives have been turned upside down,” he said. “Many people have seen their homes and all of their positions completely destroyed. Countless others have been displaced.”

“Tragically, so far 11 people have lost their lives and more fatalities remain possible.”

Asked about speculation around the death toll, Hipkins said police were “not sitting on significant information around a large number of deaths”.

“It would be a very small number, if any, that they might be aware of, but they've not yet publicly reported because they're still seeking to contact the next of kin.”

Hipkins says the true extent of Cyclone Gabrielle was only just beginning to show.

“None of us should underestimate the psychological toll this is taking on Kiwis."

“Our resilience is being tested like never before,” he said.

Although most areas have been communicated with, some still haven't been accessed, Hipkins said.

"6431 people have been reported to police is unaccounted for. We know that 3216 are okay and police are working hard to reconcile the others," he said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Gisborne earlier this week.

About 800 people have been moved into temporary accommodation as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Defence Force was looking at temporary accommodation for first responders.

Since Tuesday, police have arrested 42 people in Hawke's Bay and 17 in Tairāwhiti area.

"Anyone who is trying to take an opportunistic approach to potential offending should be aware that the police are still out there doing their jobs.

"Offenders will be apprehended and will face the consequences of their actions", he said.

"The longer people go without power, the longer they're going without communications, the more uncertainty that they're facing, the more pressure people will be under."

New Zealand accepted an offer of support from Fiji, with 18 people adding to the 27-person Australian emergency responders impact assessment team.

The United States and Australia provided satellite imagery products, Hipkins said, with another Australian offer in its final stages to support the Defence Force.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holding a recent Post Cabinet press conference.

Hipkins estimated there had been "a dozen or so" offers of assistance internationally.

“I was due to travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum this Thursday and to come back on Friday.

“But I've asked the deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni to go... and she will travel in my place,” Hipkins said.