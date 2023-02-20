Cyclone Gabrielle recovery task ahead 'monumental', says Kiri Allan

In rural Te Karaka mud has ruined crops, farmland and homes after cyclone Gabrielle struck the region on Tuesday.

As Cabinet meets on Monday to mull over initial recovery support decisions in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, the priority was roading, water and making sure “we have all the economic support that we need to stimulate and keep businesses thriving”, East Coast MP Kiri Allan said.

“The task ahead of us is monumental,” Allan said from Gisborne.

She said people were coming to terms “with the gravity of the event and what it means for our town”.

“People are tired.”

READ MORE:

* Welfare convoy continues to push into remote Tararua communities

* Cyclone Gabrielle live updates: Death toll continues to rise as thousands still unaccounted for

* Rāhui in Hawke's Bay after concerns of human remains washed to sea



“We have some significant challenges with our roading network and then north on SH35. And then the local road network is really damaged as well as our water infrastructure structure,” Allan said.

“We're still on urgent conservation of water notices all around town.”

Allan said infrastructure challenges, roading connectivity, water infrastructure and housing needs would be a focus.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Te Karaka resident Ron Heemi shows images of his flooded property to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, East Coast MP Kiri Allan (left) and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty (right).

“As an MP, I actually can't even count... the number of times I've gone into a state of emergency in region or had critical infrastructure knocked out, and I've only been an MP for six years.

“Just over the last one year, with this as our seventh significant weather event.

“The challenges on our infrastructure are enormous.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was working overnight with Treasury officials to come up with proposals ahead of the Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday the recovery “is going to come with a big price tag and we will have to once again reprioritise and refocus our efforts and our resources”.

Hipkins will hold his weekly post-Cabinet update Monday afternoon. This will be streamed on Stuff.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Tolaga Bay locals on horseback, just happy to be able to get out after Cyclone Hale damaged roads on State Highway 35, north of Gisborne on the East Cape.

She said there would be “significant adaptation requirements as a consequence of climate change”.

“That's really on our mid-to-long term plan.

“We have to build back better and central government will be critical at both working with local communities. And that redesign in the fiscal support this required to go alongside it.”

Allan said roading and water were the key focus.

“Then we start to come into the next wave of challenges, which is going to be making sure that those people that have either been red or yellow-stickered, our focus will be in temporary accommodation and emergency housing.

“As well as all of our businesses that have suffered huge stock loss, making sure that they are getting the right support.”

Allan said there was a degree of fatigue setting in across the region.

“We're a long way from business as usual.”

“It's been really useful to have communication slowly come online. There has been quite a positive impact and also means businesses like retail, hospitality – those types of industries – can operate again so on that front it's very positive.”

“You see the best of people at the worst of times. We're seeing smaller small acts of bravery, resilience pop up absolutely everywhere. We're just seeing this extraordinary amount of support pour in from across the country.”