Chatterton takes on Chippy in his home patch

Emma Chatterton is contesting the Remutaka electorate for National. The mother of four said families are struggling and she wants to change that.

Emma Chatterton​ has one of the toughest challenges in politics – contesting the Remutaka electorate for National, where she will take on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

In the 2020 election, Hipkins defeated National candidate Mark Crofskey​ by 20,497 votes with National getting 19% of the party vote.

Remutaka includes Upper Hutt and northern suburbs in Hutt City, including Avalon where the 33-year-old mother of four lives.

Chatterton, is undaunted by the prospect of taking on the Prime Minister in what is one of the safest Labour seats in the country.

“It is definitely a challenge but I am in it to win it.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Remutaka - where they like their MPs red and well-connected

* Election 2020: Who are the candidates for the Remutaka electorate?

* Election 2020: Where you can vote in the Remutaka electorate

* Upper Hutt celebrates 50th anniversary with 50 heroes



After completing her schooling in Dunedin, Chatterton studied at Cambridge University in England. During her time there, she was the principal cellist for two university orchestras, played netball, sang in the college choir and debated internationally.

A senior leader at Wellington-based social investment company ImpactLab, previous roles include working as a music teacher at schools in Lower Hutt, Auckland and in the UK.

She currently serves as a trustee of Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt and is on the advisory board of the Women of Worth Charitable Trust.

Building a strong economy, where families can flourish would be a key message for Chatterton as she tries to wrestle the electorate off Hikpins, who likes to refer to himself as a ’’boy from the Hutt’’.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holds Remutaka with a majority of more than 20,000 votes.

“I’m standing as a National candidate because only National can deliver the strong economy New Zealand needs in the unstable international environment we’re facing.”

Families in Remutaka are “doing it tough” with the rising cost-of-living and an education system that is struggling and she wants to be part of a Government that would bring about change.

“Under Labour the median weekly rent in Upper Hutt has skyrocketed by $255 and those paying a mortgage are being slammed by rising interest rates.”

As a family of six with a mortgage to pay, she said she knew how hard it was for families.

Her mortgage had doubled and the value of her house had dropped significantly, and with four children under eight, Chatterton said she understood how tough it was for many New Zealanders.

National, she said, would deliver a stronger economy that could reduce the cost of living and lift incomes.

A spokesperson for Hipkins said he would definitely be standing for Remutaka and he remained “very, very focused” on the electorate which he had held since 2008.