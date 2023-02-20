US will 'do our best' to help after Cyclone Gabrielle, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says

Deb Haaland, the US Secretary of the Interior, was welcomed to NZ in Wellington on Monday.

US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the US “will do our best” to assist New Zealand with the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Haaland, a high-ranking Biden administration official responsible for federal lands and relations with indigenous communities, visited Wellington on Monday and met with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson.

Haaland said the US “stands with you”, as the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions recover from last week’s destructive cyclone, which has so far caused 11 known deaths.

"However New Zealand would like us to help, we will do our best to help wherever we can,” she said.

“We've helped so far with satellite imagery. I know that's incredibly important in planning the work that needs to happen ahead.”

She said she prayed that communities and families had the ability to rebuild.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff US ambassador to NZ Tom Udall welcomes US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to New Zealand, at Te Papa in Wellington.

“We know what those natural disasters are like, we've suffered them ourselves, and we know that often it's the communities who can least afford those disasters who get inundated the most.”

US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall said someone close to him in Hawke’s Bay had to flee the flooding with their family and were in chest-high water, holding their children above the water.

"It's a very, very heart searing kind of experience to see what's happening.

“We want to help in any way we can ... it’s very important that we hear from the Government and hear what they need.”

Haaland was welcomed to Parliament on Monday morning with a pōwhiri. She said it was an honour.

"It's always overwhelming to me, that ancient cultures have survived through so many eras of colonisation, of government, of, in our country, the worst possible assimilation policies that that anyone could imagine.”

She said she had a “nice conversation” with Mahuta and Jackson, and promised to “keep some conversations ongoing”.

Haaland will also attend Te Matatini, the kapa haka national competition, in Auckland on Wednesday.