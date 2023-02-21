Health Minister on the health system: 'Some things will take 10 years to fix'

New health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall warns it will take as long as a decade to fix long-standing issues in the health system, but promises that better longer-term planning will make serious improvements in the sector.

Verrall, who took over the portfolio and the health reforms three weeks ago, could be in the role for as little as nine months if Labour loses the election in October.

But she was optimistic and said the “transformation” of the health system was a long-term strategy.

“There are some things that will take 10 years, and some things we can much more rapidly address,” she said.

“I don't imagine any health minister will ever retire saying I have achieved perfection, but there is a whole lot of good we can do for people. What I really want to bring to the portfolio is optimism, because I think we've had tough times with the pandemic and not all our problems can be solved overnight, but we can make a fantastic difference.”

Former health minister Andrew Little, who lost the portfolio and gained defence in a Cabinet reshuffle last month, said centralising health care would eventually mean the quality of a person’s treatment wouldn’t depend on where they live or their ethnicity.

But a shortage of nurses and other health professionals is impacting the quality and timeliness of care for some across the country, including those on ballooning surgical wait lists.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dr Ayesha Verrall was appointed health minister three weeks ago. (File photo)

Verrall couldn’t give any timelines on when the key issues would be resolved. Instead, she said the focus was to make “sustained, good progress on the things that help people”.

Work was under way to assess the shortfalls in the system, including in infrastructure. There was work to ensure there was a “consistent approach” in specialist services across the country. Making a co-ordinated effort, instead of the “fragmented” approach of the 20 district health boards, would take time too.

District health boards, many of which operated in deficits, weren’t able to make longer-term plans and “get ahead”, she said.

“DHBs had no room to move on their balance sheet in order to get ahead and start providing new services, particularly those primary care preventive services that we know if you do that, you don't have the same demand on hospitals.”

In Whakatāne, many of the problems the reforms sought to resolve continue to play out. A baby born in the district will have one of the most difficult starts to their life out of anyone in New Zealand.

They’re likely to be from among some of the most deprived households in the country, onewith overcrowding and sickness, far away from GPs, where the surrounding adults are more likely to be victims of crime, and have low levels of education.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Dr Ayesha Verrall says the issues in the health sector won’t be resolved overnight. (File photo)

They are more likely to be born premature, but the local neonatal unit has only four high-dependency cots which are full nearly all the time, and the unit is short-staffed.

This means they will have to be sent wherever there is space; perhaps Tauranga Hospital - in a region with far less deprivation – more than an hour away, taking them and their mum away from their support networks when they need them the most.

The unit needs a complete refurbishment, or a completely new and larger building, another cot and enough staff to have two nurses a shift in order to meet local needs.

Verrall said, generally, the reforms will eventually ease some of the issues the district is facing, including the now-centralised approach to upgrading and maintaining hospital buildings and infrastructure. But she warns there is no quick fix.

“For those types of specialist units, building that infrastructure will take time. I think those are the two ends of the spectrum: there are some things that will take 10 years, and some things we can much more rapidly address.”

But under the new system, district health boards will no longer be competing for staff. However, this doesn’t cancel out the issue of severe staffing shortages across specialisations.

“Some things we can change quickly. Other things like infrastructure will be on the long-term horizon.”