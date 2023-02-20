Cyclone Gabrielle: Chris Hipkins denies outbreak of lawlessness in Hawke’s Bay

National is suggesting sentences need to be doubled for looters, political reporter Cushla Norman reports.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says there is “no state of lawlessness” in cyclone-stricken Hawke’s Bay, and he has taken a swipe at his political opponents for “amplifying” rumours of crime.

“Let’s be objective about this. The police do have the situation under control,” Hipkins said, at a press conference on Monday.

A week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions, killing 11 people and causing extensive damage to properties, there have been reports of theft and looting. Some 42 people have been arrested as the police up their numbers in the region.

The National and ACT parties on Monday criticised the Government’s response to concerns in the community about criminal activity – with ACT calling for the military to be ordered to step in – after Police Minister Stuart Nash said gang members needed to "get your bloody patches off" and help with cyclone recovery.

Nash, responding to a Newshub report of gang members taking advantage of the disaster, said: “You know what I'd say to the gangs, get your bloody patches off, go and get a whole lot of wheelbarrows and shovels, and start helping people as opposed to just adding to already super high levels of stress.”

He repeated the comments to Newstalk ZB on Monday morning, saying “my plea to those - no, no, not my plea - my request to those [gang] leaders is pull your bloody head in, get your animals off the streets and out of the cars, and stop doing this”.

National Party police spokesman Mark Mitchell said Nash's response was “ridiculous and embarrassing for Labour”, and the party wanted to double the criminal penalties for theft and burglary when a state of emergency had been declared.

“Police Minister Stuart Nash says gangs are causing chaos in cyclone-affected regions, but his response is to go on the radio and ask nicely for the gangs to stop. It's ridiculous and embarrassing for Labour,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has hit back at claims of lawlessness in Hakwe’s Bay.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said Nash and Defence Minister Andrew Little needed to “start listening to the needs of local communities” and ask the military to assist police.

“More than 600 Police were sent to the Parliament protest and yet only 100 have been sent to Hawke’s Bay.

“Meanwhile, Nash has asked gang leaders to pull their members into line. He needs to stop treating gang leaders like equals. They are not legitimate organisations.”

But Hipkins said “any suggestion that things are out of control is just wrong”.

“Amplifying those kinds of rumours isn't helpful, and it doesn't help police do their jobs.”

He said there were about 140 extra police personnel on the ground in Hawke’s Bay, and police had informed him no more crime was occurring than usual.

“People are being arrested ... but police aren't seeing any evidence to suggest that there's a degree of lawlessness, as some of the rumour mill might be suggesting, in fact, they've got the situation under control.

“That’s not to say that people aren’t feeling anxious ... I don’t think that people should play to that fear, though.”

1 NEWS Some locals in the region have set up their own road blocks around towns.

He said reports of people driving around affected areas filming with the purpose of later committing theft, were actually “the rather sad category of disaster tourism”.

If residents wanted to set up community checkpoints, that would be done alongside police, he said.

“People don't have an ability just to set up a checkpoint willy-nilly. Everyone needs to operate within the bounds of the law,” Hipkins said.

Under the Defence Act, the prime minister or “the next most senior minister” that is available could authorise the military to assist police in an emergency.

“The threshold for invoking military support for local police is a very high one. The police have not given us any indication that we’re anywhere near that, at the moment,” Hipkins said.

“There is no state of lawlessness.”