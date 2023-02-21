Government announces $74m to truancy services, 84 new attendance officers

The Opposition had been putting pressure on the Government over attendance rates, with school absence a growing problem.

The Government is pouring $74 million into a truancy package, creating 82 ‘attendance officer’ roles.

Reported by Stuff earlier this month, the Government is bringing back what were previously known as truancy officers, which were phased out in the early 2010s. The move would cost $37.5m over five years.

The Opposition had been putting pressure on the Government over attendance rates, with school absence a growing problem in New Zealand. The Government had previously pointed to contributing factors such as Covid-19.

New Zealand’s Attendance Services, contracted by the Ministry of Education to help schools with reducing unjustified absence rates, would receive additional funding of $28.3m over five years.

READ MORE:

* School truancy spike driven by Covid-19 restrictions, some principals say

* ACT leader David Seymour calls for more nurses and the scrapping of resource management law to support home owners

* Chris Hipkins to reintroduce truancy officers as Christopher Luxon speech rained off



Another $7.7m would go to improving attendance data.

New Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the package “puts resources on the ground to support schools and students and make a difference to attendance rates this year”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti says school attendance began to decline in 2015, but Covid has made the problem worse.

“It will also make sure we have better data that is less likely to be misconstrued, and helps us to focus our efforts in the right place.”

“The decline in school attendance began in 2015, but the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. We need to be doing more to help schools and kura support students who are not attending or engaged in education,” Tinetti said.

In August, it was reported the Ministry of Education did not hold information on how many truancy officers were employed in New Zealand.

National education spokesperson Erica Standford said at the time truancy officer data was key to combating plummeting attendance in schools.

“We need to make sure we have adequate numbers of front-line attendance officers employed across New Zealand to engage directly with students, their families and schools,” she said.

A study, undertaken by the Education Review Office (ERO), found New Zealand children miss more school compared with overseas counterparts.

Families taking children out of school for holidays was one of many issues raised, with the study finding nearly half of all parents (46%) were likely or very likely to keep their child out of school for a short family holiday for one to two days.

In December, Tinetti​ said it was “absolutely not acceptable” for parents to take their kids out of school for holidays.

She acknowledged there was an issue around attendance, but said there were other contributing factors including Covid-19.

STUFF In its first pre-budget reveal, the Government has committed $40 million to help schools reduce truancy. (First published May 1, 2022)

As part of Budget 2022, the Government committed $88 million across four years to combat school absenteeism, with $44m of it going towards a regional response fund.

“At least $6.3m of the $10m regional response fund has been paid out, been approved, or is awaiting approval. This covers at least 130 initiatives involving over 445 schools,” Tinetti said.

“This is a complex issue that will require the whole community, including parents, to fix but the Government is committed to doing everything it can turn attendance and engagement in school around.

“We know that there are many reasons why a child might not show up to school, which is why we’re also continuing our initiatives that are focused on removing barriers to education such as free period products, free healthy school lunches, school donations, preventing bullying and redesigning our curriculum.”