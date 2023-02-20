The Government has announced two support packages to help cyclone-hit businesses and rebuild roads, along with the new role of Cyclone Recovery Minister and a special taskforce.

“This is only the beginning,” newly appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Monday.

A $50 million fund will go to help businesses and the primary sector, with more details to come.

“It’s the very practical support that’s needed right now,” Robertson said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: $50m for businesses, workers, $250m for roads

* Cyclone Gabrielle recovery task ahead 'monumental', says Kiri Allan

* Cyclone Gabrielle: PM warns tough calls to come as resilience 'tested like never before'



National leader Christopher Luxon said in a statement that the package offered people “no clarity and certainty about the specific help available from the Government for their immediate needs”.

“It’s all been kicked to a taskforce at a time when every day matters,” he said.

“People need to know whether they will get paid if they turn up to work tomorrow, and the Government simply hasn’t provided that clarity.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the Government’s support packages lacked clarity.

The Government would be extending tax relief for businesses, Robertson said.

“Ministers will finalise the distribution of this funding in the coming week, but this will include support to businesses to meet immediate costs and further assist with clean-up,” he said.

“The Government recognises the weather events are having an impact on people and businesses meeting their tax obligations, so we are taking a range of tax relief measures as well.”

Another $250m will go to assessing and fixing roads.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the focus was on opening up lifeline roads and reconnecting isolated communities.

“We have a large job ahead to determine the extent of which state and local roads can be rebuilt and which cannot or should not be replaced. This medium and long-term work will take time and require additional funding over and above that announced today,” Wood said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during a post Cabinet press conference.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “clear the damage is significant and on a scale not seen in New Zealand for at least a generation”.

The national state of emergency, in place since last week, has been extended for a further seven days to keep organisation of the response on a national level.

Hipkins said at a local level a lead minister would be appointed for each of the areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

There will also be a new cyclone recovery taskforce, led by Sir Brian Roche.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warns the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle will rise.

On Sunday, Hipkins warned of tough calls to come while promising the country would “build back better”.

“I'm absolutely committed to doing that.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson worked overnight with Treasury officials to come up with proposals ahead of Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

Hipkins said the recovery “is going to come with a big price tag and we will have to once again reprioritise and refocus our efforts and our resources”.

Hipkins would be meeting with Climate Change Minister James Shaw this week.

Asked if that meeting would cover legislative change around climate change, Hipkins said Cabinet would sign off the terms of reference for the response, “and the need for greater resilience and adaption to climate change is going to be embedded within that”.