PM says NZ will never 'turn our back' on Ukraine, a year after invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament on December 14, 2022, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends.

A year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand will never turn its back on a people who are defending the principles “that we hold dear”.

“To turn our back on Ukraine would be to turn our back on our very own values and principles, and on democracy itself,” Hipkins said on Thursday.

“New Zealanders would never accept that. I would never accept that.”

Hipkins’ promise to remain staunch with Ukraine, a more strident tone from the Government than previously, came as the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine passed on Friday.

As winter retreats and Russia is expected to launch a new offensive, there remains little hope of peace and the casualties continue to climb.

But Ukraine continues to ask for more from New Zealand than the further round of sanctions on Russian officials announced by the Government on Friday. It wants light armoured vehicles – something the Government has yet to agree to, but is considering.

Hipkins said there was “no excuse” for the suffering caused and thousands of lives claimed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion.

New Zealand’s call to President Putin remains the same - do the right thing, cease Russia’s military aggression, withdraw your troops and return to meaningful diplomatic negotiations.”

He said New Zealand had provided “unprecedented” support to Ukraine’s self-defence, totalling more than $63 million, and would continue to “work with our partners on what else can be done to support Ukraine in its self-defence”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Ukraine is defending not only its territory, but principles that New Zealand holds dear.

“Ukraine’s self-defence is also a fight to defend core principles that New Zealanders hold dear: territorial integrity, freedom, fundamental human rights, and an international rules-based system that we rely on for our peace and prosperity. Where might doesn’t mean right,” he said.

“So for all these reasons, New Zealand continues to stand in steadfast support for Ukraine and its people as they continue to defend their homeland, and in doing so, the principles that we hold dear.”

Ukraine ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said the war had reached a “hard stage”.

“The casualties are very high … Russians have started a major new assault on the country, they have currently concentrated about 300,000 troops in Ukraine and are really mounting a major offensive.

"Pretty much every other week, the entire country has been a target for missile and drone attacks.”

An estimated 100,000 Ukrainian and 145,000 Russian troops have been killed. The United Nations has recorded at least 8000 civilian deaths, including 487 children.

Among those killed in the war have been two New Zealanders: Dominic Abelen, a soldier fighting for Ukraine, and Andrew Bagshaw​, an aid worker extracting civilians from the frontline.

Facebook/Supplied Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko has called on New Zealand for more support in his country’s war with Russia.

Myroshnychenko said Putin had underestimated the Ukrainian people’s “willingness to die and resist invasion”, and the unity of international partners – including New Zealand – in standing up to a “bully”.

New Zealand’s military training of Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom and donations to Nato funds was appreciated, but Myroshnychenko said Ukraine was asking all countries to provide more. He was in discussion with New Zealand officials over support, particularly for light armoured vehicles Ukraine wants for the battlefield.

The Government has so far been unwilling to provide Ukraine with lethal military hardware from the Defence Force’s stocks, saying the light armoured vehicles posed a problem due to a lack of spare parts and training required to operate them.

Myroshnychenko said Ukraine needed the vehicles and believed they could be fixed with the support of Canada.

“We'll continue talking about that, there may be an opportunity, but we'll see,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Defence Minister Andrew Little said he had been on a recent international defence minister’s call with Ukraine, and heard their requests for more assistance to “prosecute” the coming months of the war.

Defence Minister Andrew Little said the Government was not holding out on providing Ukraine with hardware, but it was about making a “meaningful contribution”.

“It's not just the vehicles alone. It's actually the support that goes with it, and we're limited in what we can do this far away. So we would want to work with partners in terms of any support that we can provide,” he said.

“We get the requests, and we give it consideration, and we’re giving further consideration to requests at the moment.”

China’s position could trouble NZ

The fault lines of global security continue to be redrawn as the war continues. This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States – again ratcheting up the threat of nuclear conflict.

“It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” Putin said, in a speech.

But Putin has had to stare down a unified response from broad coalition of countries, led by the United States, Canada and European nations that make by the Nato defence alliance, which has gradually increased the support, and heavy weaponry, provided to Ukraine.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit to Kyiv, on Monday.

In recent weeks, the US, United Kingdom, and European Union nations have agreed to provide Ukraine with tanks, a move widely seen as another escalation of support.

"Our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided, and we will not tire,” US President Joe Biden said in a speech in Warsaw, Poland, this week.

But troubling for New Zealand is the United States’ claims that it believes China may soon provide Russia with weapons for its war effort. China has called this a groundless “smear”, but it has continued to tacitly support Russia. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Moscow this week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta could be compelled to consider sanctioning China, if China provides Russia with military aid as the US believes it may.

Such a development could pose a difficult question for New Zealand. The Government, using the Russia sanctions regime set up in the immediate aftermath of the invasion, has already sanctioned Belarus for supporting the invasion, and Iran for manufacturing of drones used on the battlefield.

Would New Zealand sanction China – and imperil relations with its largest trading partner?

“That is a decision, should they make it, that will lead to a whole other set of considerations right now,” Mahuta said, earlier this week.

“There have been instances where third parties have been proven to provide support where we've taken action, but right now we'll deal with the facts in front of us.”

Mahuta on Friday announced the Government would sanction a further 57 Russians for their connection to the war effort, including “political actors” close to Putin, election officials that held sham elections in occupied Ukrainian territories, and Russian military personnel.