PM Chris Hipkins announces ministers to lead regional cyclone recovery efforts

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has started the year in Parliament with a focus on the recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the lead ministers to coordinate recovery efforts at the local level following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Northland: Kelvin Davis

Auckland and Coromandel: Michael Wood

Waikato: Nanaia Mahuta

Tairāwhiti and Bay of Plenty: Kiri Allan

Hawke’s Bay: Stuart Nash

Tararua District and Wairarapa: Kieran McAnulty

“I’m putting in place ministers for each affected region, who will work directly with local councils on the local response,” Hipkins said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A key lesson from the Christchurch earthquakes was the importance of local knowledge and input into decision-making. Working alongside mayors and chairs, these local leads will ensure local voices are heard and acted on.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and newly-appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson on Monday.

The new ‘Extreme Weather Recovery Committee’ will be chaired by new Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson, Hipkins said.

“Recovery is going to take a long time, so the committee will help steer the work needed over the coming weeks and months to get affected regions back up and running again.”

Housing Minister Megan Woods will be the member responsible for infrastructure and housing, while Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni will be the member responsible for the social sector.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri will also be members of the committee.

Each of the members “will have responsibilities overseeing the recovery,” Hipkins said.

They will hold their first meeting next week.

STUFF Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson announce the first economic support package after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The announcement came ahead of Hipkins’ statement to the House on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime ministers deliver a statement to the House on the first sitting day of the parliamentary year, where they usually outline their government’s intentions and focus for the next 12 months.

The parliamentary sitting calendar was pushed back a week this year due to the cyclone.