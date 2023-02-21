Prime Minister Chris Hipkins drops Three Waters label, promises 'refocus' on water reforms

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has started the year in Parliament with a focus on the recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has conspicuously dropped the “Three Waters” label from the Government’s contentious water reforms, though he has promised to “get on with the job” of fixing water infrastructure.

Hipkins tabled a 24-page statement outlining his priorities in Parliament on Tuesday, as he delivered his first speech as prime minister in the House. In both the statement and the speech, he did not once mention Three Waters.

Stuff understands Hipkins’ Government has decided to stop talking about Three Waters – a politically charged title for the reform of fresh, waste, and storm water systems – and instead talk of the issues facing cash-strapped councils: unsafe drinking water, broken pipes, and inadequate infrastructure.

In the speech, Hipkins promised to continue his Government’s prioritisation of policies and projects. Earlier this month he culled the RNZ-TVNZ merger, social insurance scheme, a biofuels mandate, and hate speech law.

“More reprioritisations will follow shortly. But we will still be looking to advance the reform of our water infrastructure,” he said.

“I will say more about that in the coming weeks. But the events of the past month will have focussed the minds of many New Zealanders on the need to tackle the challenge ahead of our water infrastructure.

“It has been tested, and it has been found badly wanting.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has dropped the “Three Waters” label when talking about the Government’s water reform efforts.

He said “patching up ageing pipes” wasn’t “going to cut it”, and “abandoning local authorities to deal with the scale of the challenge by themselves is not leadership”.

“We will make sure we get on with the job of ensuring that New Zealanders have the sort of water infrastructure that they should be able to expect as a first world country.”

The lengthy statement tabled with Parliament expressed commitments to known Government policies including the long-planned replacement of the Resource Management Act, and promise to legislate to “target” organised crime.

Of water reforms, the statement read: “We will refocus our reforms and work with local authorities to tackle this challenge.”

The Three Waters reforms as proposed by the Government will take the management of drinking, waste, and storm water systems from councils and create four regional water entities, with the aim of improving governance and financing ability to build and repair water infrastructure.

But the reforms have become a lightning rod for controversy, with concerns of the proposed arrangement reducing local democracy, and strident opposition to “co-governance”.

Under the proposed governance model, councils would retain nominal ownership of the assets through “shareholdings” of their local water entity.

There would also be a 50/50 split of council and iwi appointees on a representative group that provides oversight of each water entity’s professional board, which in turn manages the executive team that runs operations.