Chris Hipkins commits to 'build back better', anticipating billions needed for cyclone recovery

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has started the year in Parliament with a focus on the recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Making his first speech to Parliament as prime minister, Chris Hipkins has focused on the cyclone recovery, paying tribute to the bravery of many, and promising his Government would “build back better”.

Facing pressure to cut Government spending amid inflation concern, he said “this is not the time for austerity”.

He said cutting certain projects, such as the TVNZ-RNZ merger and delaying the income insurance scheme, was the right choice – but said infrastructure projects, climate resilience, health and eduction were in need of major investment.

“We have to accept that billions of dollars of additional investment is going to be required not just to fix up what has been damaged, but to build more resilience so that we can better cope with these types of events in the future,” he said.

Parliament started on Tuesday with speeches from all the party leaders, after Hipkins laid out his plan for the year ahead.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe also confirmed that former prime minister Jacinda Ardern had set her resignation date for Saturday, April 15.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon wasn’t impressed with Hipkins’ first speech as prime minister.

“I have to say, Mr Speaker, that statement was written for Jacinda Ardern and read by Chris Hipkins. That’s what happened. We got the same laundry list, the same slogans, the same spin that we’ve seen,” he said.

All party leaders paid tribute to the first responders, volunteers and communities who had come together after January’s flooding and then again for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hipkins took the prime ministership during Parliament’s summer break.

The House then delayed its full reopening last week, as Cyclone Gabrielle closed airports and made its way towards the East Coast.

Hipkins said the two extreme weather events he’s seen in the past few weeks showed that the country would need to commit to a climate change adaption programme, and fund more resilient infrastructure.

“New Zealand is now without question, experiencing the effects of climate change. And we are well past the point where we should question the impact of human beings on climate change. Extreme weather events are becoming more common, and they are of greater intensity.”

Just hours earlier, National MP Maureen Pugh said she was “waiting for evidence” about whether human action had fuelled climate change.

In a statement released shortly before she was due to face reporters again, Pugh said did believe greenhouse gas emissions caused climate change.