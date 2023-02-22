Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

International relations expert Robert Patman said he thinks the war will intensify over the next six months.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had a phone call with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg​, as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears.

Hipkins met Stoltenberg on Tuesday evening. According to a readout of the conversation, provided by Hipkins’ office, the pair discussed the New Zealand-Nato relationship, rising energy and food prices driven by the conflict, and they reiterated “their shared condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”.

“The prime minister conveyed the strong value New Zealand places on its partnership with Nato, and committed to cooperating to address common security challenges,” the readout said.

Hipkins’ meeting with the Nato chief, who has led the expanding military alliance in its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, came shortly after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

"Our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided, and we will not tire,” Biden said, in a speech in Poland on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

“Democracies of the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow, and forever.”

In Moscow on Tuesday evening (NZ time), Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he declared “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield”, and promised to suspend his country’s participation in the nuclear New START treaty, according to a Reuters report.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to the Nato general-secretary on Tuesday evening.

The treaty imposes limits on the number of strategic nuclear warheads both the US and Russia can deploy.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

New Zealand is not a member of the Nato, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, a security alliance that includes the United States, Canada, 27 European nations, and Turkey.

However, New Zealand did attend a Nato summit in 2022 and has contributed to the alliance’s efforts to bolster Ukraine’s war efforts. More than $10 million has been provided to a Nato fund for non-lethal aid for Ukraine.