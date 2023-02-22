Christopher Luxon calls on Government to get tough on 'low-life, scumbag' looting in cyclone-hit areas

National leader Christopher Luxon has doubled down on National’s law and order focus in the wake of reports of looting and crime in cyclone-hit areas, calling it “a pretty low life, scumbag thing to do”.

“The reality is you're taking advantage of Kiwis at their most vulnerable,” Luxon said.

National has proposed doubling the sentences for people found looting in areas under a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been hosing down reports of looting and crime as has Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, with Hipkins saying Monday that there was “no state of lawlessness”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuff Political Editor Luke Malpass interviews National leader Christopher Luxon.

“Any suggestion that things are out of control is just wrong,” he said.

“Amplifying those kinds of rumours isn't helpful, and it doesn't help police do their jobs.”

But Luxon said that the situation was less straightforward than the Government was making out.

”You've got a really complex situation happening on the ground where communications are spotty, people are under-reporting because they can't report, because they don't have communications.

“The police by their own admission have made a number of arrests. You've got the CEO of a telecommunications company saying ‘my generators keep getting stolen, so my cell towers keep going down’.

The Government has said that there will be zero tolerance for looting, but has roundly rejected National’s proposal, which Luxon said is about consequences.

”All we're saying very simply is we should very quickly respond by saying if you're caught looting and doing burglary at a time – which is a pretty low life, scumbag thing to do, the reality is and you're taking advantage of Kiwis at their most vulnerable. – we’re just going to double the sentences.

“I think people need to understand that really clearly. And maybe they think about the consequences.”

The National leader also said that the National Party will stand behind the Government and back the Crown borrowing what it needed in order to rebuild the affected areas, but that it needed to be tightly defined.

“The first thing I think we need to do is we've got we have to get really defined and specific about the support package that's actually needed to rebuild that region.”

Luxon said that he’s seen various estimates of $10 billion but that the reality was the Crown would have to borrow.

“I’m not there to quibble about what's needed in terms of the borrowing in the sense of yes, we need to be make sure it's grounded in an assessment that's really robust and go yep, we're good with that.” he said.

“But then my job in opposition is to make sure I'm being supportive and constructive on one level, but I then am really deeply sceptical and concerned about the Government's ability to deliver that and get it done.”

Luxon said that National would be continuing its focus on the bread and butter issue of inflation in the coming year, especially after the acute emergency phase of the cyclone response has passed.

“The reality is the underlying issues in New Zealand remain the same.”

“The cost of living has not been reduced. We’re not working out how to grow our income sufficiently.

“We haven't got resilient infrastructure in place. We're not restoring law and order, and we're not delivering better health and education. That's what this election is going to be all about.”